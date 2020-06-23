One World Express becomes certified WCA eCommerce member

One World Express has been announced as a certified member of the WCA eCommerce network.
WCA is the world’s largest network of independent freight forwarders, with over 9,288 member offices in 191 countries around the world. Its eCommerce network brings together businesses that specialise in cross-border trade.
Founded in 1998, One World Express is a global logistics, eCommerce and IT solutions provider. The London-headquartered company has hubs in the UK, China and North America, and it works with clients around the world.
They gained WCA eCommerce certification due to it having an established portfolio of eCommerce services as well as a sophisticated IT infrastructure, which enables the company to integrate with other firms as part of any trade lane development.
Through the WCA network, members are able to easily search for one another based on the services a company offers. The network facilitates collaboration between businesses that enable and support global trade.
Atul Bhakta, CEO of One World Express, said: “We are delighted to become certified members of the globally-renowned WCA eCommerce network. As an established company with over 20 years’ experience, this news underlines One World Express’ credentials as a leading player in the world of cross-border trade.
“Our joining the WCA network comes at an interesting time, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing about significant challenges for international trade. As such, now more than ever, it is essential that the sector collaborates, ensuring businesses have easy access to cross-border solutions.”