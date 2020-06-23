Headline News

One World Express becomes certified WCA eCommerce member

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 10:02
No Comments
294 Views
Distribution, Freight, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Supply Chain, Transport

One World Express has been announced as a certified member of the WCA eCommerce network.

One World Express

Atul Bhakta, CEO of One World Express

WCA is the world’s largest network of independent freight forwarders, with over 9,288 member offices in 191 countries around the world. Its eCommerce network brings together businesses that specialise in cross-border trade.

Founded in 1998, One World Express is a global logistics, eCommerce and IT solutions provider. The London-headquartered company has hubs in the UK, China and North America, and it works with clients around the world.

They gained WCA eCommerce certification due to it having an established portfolio of eCommerce services as well as a sophisticated IT infrastructure, which enables the company to integrate with other firms as part of any trade lane development.

Through the WCA network, members are able to easily search for one another based on the services a company offers. The network facilitates collaboration between businesses that enable and support global trade.

Atul Bhakta, CEO of One World Express, said: “We are delighted to become certified members of the globally-renowned WCA eCommerce network. As an established company with over 20 years’ experience, this news underlines One World Express’ credentials as a leading player in the world of cross-border trade.

“Our joining the WCA network comes at an interesting time, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing about significant challenges for international trade. As such, now more than ever, it is essential that the sector collaborates, ensuring businesses have easy access to cross-border solutions.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Immense

Immense: empowering the transportation evolut...

Jun 23, 2020No Comments

As we all adapt to changes in our daily lives, to our businesses and to our communities, the post-pandemic world is confronting one important question: are we

Engenie

Engenie: Retail partnership...

Engenie, one of the UK’s largest rapid electric vehicle

Jun 23, 2020
lockdown

UK transport post-lockdown:...

There are many opposing forces at work when it

Jun 22, 2020

Chevin Fleet Solutions join...

Chevin Fleet Solutions, the leading global provider of fleet

Jun 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202053,478 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201425,344 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201423,604 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201921,936 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201821,432 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing