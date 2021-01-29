Headline News

Newly expanded Humber Container Terminal opens for business

Friday, January 29, 2021 - 07:47
ABP Humber are proud to announce the completion of the £50 million investment in their Humber Container Terminal.

The investment has seen a reduction in carbon, increased capacity and a more efficient service for customers old and new.

Humber Container Terminal

The Humber’s prime location on the East Coast was already a popular option for international businesses, but the expansion has seen growth in new customers and new sailing routes.

The £50 million investment is split between two sites, Hull and Immingham. In 2018, the container terminal in Hull expanded which saw sailings increase from five to 15 per week in a short space of time, adding new destinations as partners.

The £33 million upgrade and improvement programme at Immingham Container Terminal has future proofed the terminal, extended its footprint, maximised efficiencies and improved the service to customers. Within a year, two new ship to shore cranes worth £11.5 million arrived, six electric rubber tyre gantry cranes worth £7 million, a safer car park was upgraded, and security gates were completely replaced for the increased traffic at the terminal.

The electric rubber tyre gantry cranes that arrived a year ago have reduced fuel consumption by 95% and will therefore complement ABP’s efforts to reduce emissions.

A recent academic study has shown that by moving cargo from southern ports to the Humber, businesses can save thousands of tonnes of CO2e every year, by enabling traders to reduce journey times by bringing cargoes closer to their final destinations in the North of England and the Midlands.

Simon Bird, Regional Director for ABP Humber, said: ‘A huge congratulations to our partners and colleagues who have completed the investment during a pandemic. It’s been a challenging year, but our teams have worked hard in keeping Britain trading. The investment in the Humber Container Terminal is a great enabler for businesses to grow in the North and reduce their carbon emissions and therefore save money. We have already seen new customers choose to bring containers to the Humber as a result, and with more growth expected this could really help customers achieve their carbon reduction ambitions as well as save them time and money.’

These expansions mean that the Humber now has the best equipped and located container port offer for retailers and suppliers to access their goods across the Midlands and the North of England.

In addition, the Humber offers excellent road and rail access, providing customers with swift and efficient transport of cargo to major distribution hubs and centres of production in Britain. There are high frequency services that connect the Ports to EU, The Baltics and Scandinavia, and are connected to base ports via feeders, linking with the global trades.

ABP Humber are dedicated in Keeping Britain Trading, these investments help customers save money, time and carbon.

