Headline News

‘Mega-Lorries’ a positive step toward greener logistics

Thursday, November 19, 2020 - 08:17
No Comments
924 Views
Expert Blog, Freight, HGV News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The government proposals to increase maximum HGV weight to 48 tonnes are a welcome step and should open up some much-needed conversations. There is no doubt that reducing the number of commercial vehicles on UK roads, which adoption of longer trailers would achieve, holds clear business and environmental benefits, absorbing forecasted growth in road freight and ensuring that HGV drivers can transport goods to their end destination more quickly and efficiently.

greener logisticsWe have accrued decades of experience working with clients to reduce their freight costs and environmental impact, by reviewing their vehicle fleets and vehicle design, as well as optimising load size. From personal experience, I have previously led a logistics project that demonstrated the benefits of the longer trailers, having operated 76 of these units in a government trial. Through this, loads and vehicles used dropped by almost a sixth, which brought about a significant reduction in carbon emissions.

From these experiences, we know that solutions such as those outlined in the government consultations are likely to be a fantastically positive way to reduce emissions and vehicles on the roads.

Another solution businesses should consider is the use of double-decker trailers, which would have a similarly positive impact. With this solution, hauliers can see major improvements in vehicle utilisation for sectors such as food, groceries and homewares, where frequently vehicle capacity is not limited by tonnage but by the cubic volume of the goods transported.

By making use of double-deck trailers, hauliers could feasibly fit anything from 60%-100% more pallets on each vehicle, effectively doubling their storage capacity in certain cases. This would have the knock-on effect of removing a significant number of heavy goods vehicles from the roads, substantially reducing both vehicle emissions and traffic congestion, while also cutting down on journey times and increasing fuel efficiency per journey.

Subsequently, we would urge Government to consider all the options available to them in these proposals, consulting with industry to come to a solution that best suits all parties, to the benefits of businesses, road users and society as a whole.

Author: Rob Wright, executive director at SCALA, a leading provider of management services for the supply chain and logistics sector.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

No Need to Speed

Licence Bureau reiterates No Need to Speed me...

Nov 19, 2020No Comments

Licence Bureau, part of the TTC Group, is adding its weight to Road Safety Week (16-22 November) by reiterating the message – No Need to Speed –

Toll Roads

Toll Roads: taking a ‘...

Toll roads are a real pain aren’t they? Not

Nov 19, 2020
Road to Zero

Road to Zero: further respo...

Response to the UK Government’s plan to bring forward

Nov 19, 2020

Response to the Govt’...

With the Government’s announcement of an end in 2030

Nov 18, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201937,308 Views
    used car market

    Introducing cinch, the new “...

    cinch, launched on July 10th

    Jul 16, 201937,218 Views

    CPC deadline looms for heavy a...

    Companies that operate heavy and

    Jul 23, 201923,922 Views

    ADL launches Enviro400XLB 100-...

    The rollout of a fleet

    Nov 19, 201821,288 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201921,060 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing