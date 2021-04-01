Headline News

Logistics UK response to the prospect of testing drivers and other logistics workers on arrival in the UK

Thursday, April 1, 2021 - 07:49
Responding to Sunday’s (28 March 2021) announcement that logistics drivers, air crews and rail workers  are to be tested for COVID19 on their arrival to the UK from France, Sarah Laouadi, European Policy Manager at Logistics UK said:  “It is vitally important to protect the UK and it’s highly interconnected supply chain from the threat of new Covid19 variants, and the nation as a whole. Rapid testing of drivers on arrival in the UK will provide additional confidence that businesses can be supplied safely.

Logistics UK“However, it is worth remembering that drivers are, by the nature of their jobs and thanks to contactless delivery procedures, a very low risk category – as has been borne out by the testing carried out on drivers since the start of the pandemic where only 0.1% of them have tested positive for COVID-19.  Any testing regime must be proportionate and not discriminate against those who are tasked with keeping British businesses and consumers stocked with the goods and services they need. We would urge the government to maintain a watching brief on the testing regime to ensure it remains appropriate and reacts to the situation on the ground.”

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.

