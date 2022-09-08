Headline News

Logistics business booming at Birmingham transport firm

Thursday, September 8, 2022
The increasing number of deliveries to residential addresses has resulted in a boom in business at a logistics company in Birmingham.

Bosses at International Forwarding Limited (IFL) in Coleshill have witnessed a major growth within its warehousing operations with pallet volumes increasing significantly over the past 18 months – a trend that’s mirrored across the Palletways Group, of which International Forwarding Limited is a member.

They say the on-going disruption in supply chains due to COVID-19 and consumers stockpiling goods have led to the spike in business.

Rob Pike, managing director at International Forwarding Limited, said: “Brexit has brought about many challenges to our business so we’ve invested in our headcount so we can better manage the new customs entries and systems. However, our investment extends to other parts of the business. With the introduction of new Clean Air Zones across the country, we’ve ploughed thousands of pounds into new, upgraded vehicles which will help reduce our carbon footprint. We’ll use these in our UK pallet distribution business which is on the rise due to the increasing number of pallet deliveries to residential addresses as consumers continue to work remotely following the pandemic.”

International Forwarding Limited joined the Palletways network in 2002. Rob continues: “Being part of Europe’s largest network, which is well respected in the industry, has helped us secure many high volume account. We’re proud to offer our customers, new and existing, an increased range of UK and pan-European services, which sets us apart from the competition.

“I’m confident our business will continue to operate at this level for the foreseeable future. Indeed, in a couple of months’ time, we’ll be focused on Christmas volumes which is when we expect pallet deliveries will intensify.”

International Forwarding Limited is one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

