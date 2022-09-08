Headline News

Electric Vehicles

Mina launches a collaborative Knowledge Hub to share in-demand EV guidance

Thursday, September 8, 2022 - 09:06
Today, EV payment specialists Mina, announce the launch of their EV Knowledge Hub – a collaborative space which shares expert advice and guidance to those wanting to learn more.

It will provide businesses and consumers the opportunity to further expand on their EV knowledge and will become the go-to place to learn more on topics such as the Advisory Electricity Rate; Charging EVs at home; in public and the workplace; Tax; Fleet management and much more.

Their expert panel of authors includes the team at Mina along with Tom Rowlands, MD, Global EV Solutions, Fleetcor, Dee Humphries, Director, EQUANS, Ian Richardson, MD, 360 Media, George Thurman, Founder, Women Drive Electric and Michelle Breffitt, Women Drive Electric with many more to be announced over the following weeks.

Carl Stanton, Customer Director, Mina commented: “EV guidance is diverse and widespread. Depending on what you’re looking for, whether that’s as a business or consumer, it can be hard to pin down an answer. Our aim with the Knowledge Hub is to bring together our experts’ guidance into one space for simplicity, with the hope we’re able to support more in their transition to electric.”

