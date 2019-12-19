Headline News

KBC Logistics sees return on investment from Connexas technology

Thursday, December 19, 2019 - 08:41
Essex based container transport specialists, KBC Logistics, have seen an immediate return on investment after successfully recovering a number of misplaced trailers using the Connexas trailer tracking solution.

KBC Logistics

Offering a full range of transport services across the UK, the company has grown substantially since opening in 2008, now operating a fleet of over 150 vehicles and 300 trailers from its three port-based depots.

Previously operating with no trailer tracking solution, KBC Logistics was often subject to accidental misplacement of trailers during ‘drop and swap’ operations, alongside day-to-day operational issues such as difficulty locating trailers for routine fleet maintenance. After reviewing the market offering, KBC Logistics chose to implement the Verilocation ‘all-in-one’ telematics platform across its fleet, including real-time vehicle and asset tracking, driver performance monitoring and remote tachograph download.

Dave Ashford, Transport Director and Compliance Manager at KBC Logistics, commented: “We were immediately impressed by the efficiency of the Verilocation platform – from its competitive pricing and simple ‘plug and play’ installation, to its user-friendly interface. In addition, the Connexas team is always on hand should we have any questions.”

“Being in the right place at the right time is an essential part of our delivery-based business model and the Verilocation platform gives us the visibility needed to make changes in order to enhance our services and reliability for customers. It also means we are better equipped to optimise and maintain our fleet of vehicles and trailers.”

Andrew Overton, CEO of Connexas, said: “Visibility is the number one priority to fleet operators, both in terms of knowing the whereabouts of their assets whilst out on the road and the performance of their vehicles. Operating via a single use platform, hauliers are able to configure their system to meet their operational and management needs of their business.”

