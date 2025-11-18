Import Control System 2 – for carriers moving goods from GB to NI

Carriers – including hauliers – who are moving goods from Great Britain (GB) to Northern Ireland (NI) by road are being urged to check they’re ready for Import Control System 2 (ICS2).
ICS2, the EU’s new system for submitting Safety & Security declarations (known formally as ‘ENS declarations’), will become mandatory from 31 December for all those moving goods from GB to NI.
In Northern Ireland, ICS2 replaces ICS NI, which will no longer be in use after 31 December. For movements from GB to the EU, ICS2 replaces the previous system ICS.
Carriers moving goods by air and sea are already using ICS2, and the system has been available for road movements since April 2025. Many hauliers have already made the switch, and those who remain are encouraged to start using ICS2 now.
Switching to the new system now ensures carriers can continue to complete essential pre-arrival requirements without any interruption.
The new ICS2 system requires those making declarations to provide a different dataset than is required under ICSNI. Businesses who are moving goods into Northern Ireland can support their carriers and hauliers by making sure they are familiar with the new data requirements and can provide the data their carrier or haulier will need.
The amended information required includes:
- an accurate description of the goods
- the commodity code (6-8 digits)
- amount of goods (mass)
- buyer and seller information
- place of delivery
- any additional information or supporting documents (such as licences or certificates)
Hauliers who use the free-to-access Trader Support Service (TSS) can continue submitting ENS declarations through TSS, which will submit them to ICS2 on their behalf. Those using TSS for ENS declarations do not need to register separately with HMRC to access ICS2. Registration for TSS can be completed on the TSS website.
If hauliers are moving goods on behalf of traders who use the TSS, UKIMS-authorised traders can also give the haulier access to their Trader Goods Profile (TGP), which contains information on their regular movements, including commodity codes, to help the flow of information. Use of TGP also gives access to the supportive tools of the Online Tariff Tool, Classification Digital Assistant, and Webchat.
Any business with an EORI number that begins with XI needing to make ICS2 declarations directly should visit GOV.UK for details on how to register for ICS2, get information about the amended data requirements and access the list of software providers and compatibility testing areas.
Those with other EORI numbers should visit the CIRCABC website to find details for the EU country their EORI number was issued from and how to register. EU countries have different deployment windows for ICS2 and the EU’s website provides a list of all countries using ICS2 and when they are switching to the new system.
Arrival and presentation notifications
ICS2 also introduces new ‘Arrival’ and ‘Presentation of Goods’ notifications that must be completed once goods have arrived. For movements from GB to NI, these can be submitted automatically through the new Trader Integration Micro Service (TIMS), which is provided by HMRC. No registration is required for TIMS and the service is free to use. All traders need to do is make sure their ENS movement reference numbers (MRNs) are entered into the Goods Vehicle Movement Service (GVMS) when they are creating the goods movements reference (GMR).
If the MRNs are not included in a GMR, automatic submission of Arrival and Presentation of Goods Notifications will not happen, and traders will need to submit the notifications manually.
Alex Pienaar, HMRC’s Director of Customs Policy and Strategy, said: “The full, accurate and timely completion of pre-arrival information into the new system ensures goods can continue moving smoothly and trade isn’t affected. We’re urging businesses to make the transition to ICS2 as soon as they can to ensure they are ready for the new requirements, which will be mandatory from 31 December.”
For more information businesses can contact HMRC at nistakeholderengagementteam@hmrc.gov.uk or visit GOV.UK and search ‘ICS2’.