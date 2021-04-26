Headline News

Traffic management measures in Kent stood down

Monday, April 26, 2021 - 07:31
Traffic management measures in Kent, introduced when the transition period ended, have been removed as trade returns to normal levels.

The Kent Access Permit (KAP) and the M20 moveable barrier, says the Department for Transport (DfT), were stood down on April 20.

Officials said that delays have been prevented thanks to hauliers arriving at the border prepared.

The decision comes as freight volumes between the UK and the EU continue to operate at normal levels, with the latest data showing a 46% increase in exports in February.

KAPs have been instrumental in avoiding delays at the border, by ensuring that HGV drivers have the correct paperwork before setting off and allowing them to move quickly through the UK’s ports, says the DfT.

Compliance with the KAP obligation from industry has been consistently high, tracking at more than 80% since the middle of January for non-GB hauliers, while the latest data shows the average compliance with the KAP obligation is at 86%.

The removal of the KAP, says the DfT, will mean less paperwork for hauliers, making it quicker and easier to cross the border, further supporting the already smooth flow of goods from the UK into Europe.

M20 Moveable Barrier

The Kent Resilience Forum has also announced plans to stand down the moveable barrier on Saturday (April 24).

Specially designed to allow traffic on the M20 to continue in both directions, the barrier and its contraflow system have allowed roads to be kept open and traffic moving as hauliers adjusted to the new border requirements.

Hauliers will have continued access to support on border requirements at any one of 46 information and advice sites across the UK, with the busiest sites remaining in place until at least August.

Sites have proven to be extremely popular, helping to prepare more than 200,000 hauliers adjust to new border requirements since first opening in November 2020.

 

