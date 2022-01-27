EU postings declarations portal now online

The EU postings declarations portal (previously referred to as EU posting of drivers portal) is now available to use.
From 2 February, new EU rules mean if you operate loaded goods journeys in and between European Member States (cabotage or cross-trade), you may need to register information digitally about your journeys on a new EU web-based portal.
This will include details of the operator, driver, driver employment details, dates of travel, and the vehicle used before the journey commences.
This will apply to you if you use:
- vans of any size or other light goods vehicles (sometimes called ‘light commercial vehicles’)
- vans towing trailers
- cars towing trailers
- HGVs
- HGVs towing trailers
This will also apply to you if you transport goods between 2 points in the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway for commercial purposes. This includes:
- cabotage jobs
- cross-trade jobs
- moving goods for your own business’ use
Find out whether this new requirement applies to you.
EU portal online – prepare now
The EU portal is now available for use ahead of 2 February.
To use the service you will need to register, then you will be able to add details of your drivers to reuse when creating posting declarations.
Find out how to use the EU portal.
Further information and answers to frequently asked questions are available.
Reminder – International Operator’s Licence requirement for light goods vehicle operators
From 21 May 2022, operators or users of vans or other light goods vehicles over 2.5 tonnes and up to 3.5 tonnes in weight for hire or reward in the EU will need to obtain an International Operator’s Licence, which includes a requirement to appoint a designated transport manager. Apply now to be ready.
Find out if the rules apply to you and what you need to do on GOV.UK.
If you have at least 10 years’ experience of managing fleets of vehicles and you transports goods, you may be eligible to become a temporary transport manager.
Source: Department of Transport