DFDS expands European fleet

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 - 00:30
International freight forwarder and multi-modal specialist DFDS Logistics has once again returned to Krone for a ‘significant number‘ of trailers as part of a major expansion of its European trailer fleet.

Comprising a mixture of Krone Huckepack Profi Liners, Mega Liners, Cool Liners and Box Liner container carriers, the equipment order, says DFDS, reflects the continued and growing demand for DFDS logistics services, while the specification of each trailer is designed to better serve the needs of DFDS customers across numerous industries.

“This is all about choosing the best trailer equipment to match individual customer needs,“ says DFDS Equipment Director, Keith Sutton.  “In particular, the loading flexibility of every Krone trailer enables DFDS to maximise utilisation for our customers while ensuring each consignment is transported and delivered with assured load security.“

Keith further explains that the curtainsided Huckepacks – 200 included in this latest consignment – are designed for integration with both road and rail and thereby provide an efficient transport solution while reducing ‘road miles’. “The trailers fit well with our sustainable multimodal logistics network and help to reduce environmental impact.”

Meanwhile, for high cube automotive applications, the Krone Mega Liners employ a host of flexible loading features, including raise/lower sliding roofs, moveable side posts, full width rear access and Krone’s award winning Multi Safe loading system, unique for its multiple strapping points located every 10cms along each side rave.

With logistics operations spanning virtually every European country, from the tip of Scandinavia to the Mediterranean coast, DFDS Logistics provides an end-to-end forwarding service utilising around 10,000 trailer and container units on 24 ferry routes.

