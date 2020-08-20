Headline News

LEVC expands UK service and maintenance network

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 08:40
No Comments
258 Views
General News, LEVC, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has significantly grown its authorised service and maintenance network by signing a partnership with one of the UK’s largest end-to-end fleet management companies, Rivus Fleet Solutions.

LEVCThese additional 20 authorised service centres join LEVC’s existing 17 sites, increasing the British brand’s existing UK network to 37 locations by the end of October. Each authorised site will be able to carry out servicing, maintenance, general repairs and MoTs for LEVC TX taxi as well as its new electric van, VN5.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: “As a key part of our business growth strategy, our global service network is also expanding rapidly. This new partnership with Rivus Fleet Solutions is a significant step forward, doubling LEVC’s service footprint in the UK. We are delivering on our commitment to ensure that our customers are never further than a 45-minute drive from an authorised site.”

Geoff Allison, Garage Services Director, Rivus Fleet Solutions, commented: “As we have a national footprint, a long experience in supporting manufacturer warranties and a team of multi-skilled technicians at every site, we can offer the flexibility and scale that meets the needs of a leading electric vehicle manufacturer. Our agreement with LEVC has created a real buzz around Rivus and this represents a key milestone for us as the industry moves towards a greener future.”

LEVC doubled its sales volume in 2019 with its electric TX taxi, appealing to both drivers and fleet owners alike with its successful combination of zero emissions capable eCity technology, unrivalled turning circle capability, renowned durability and unique, iconic design.

The company’s growth plans continue with the launch of a second product, VN5, later this year, as it sets sights on revolutionising the diesel-dominated commercial vehicle industry.

LEVC’s new VN5 electric van has a flexible zero emissions capable range of over 300 miles (484 km)* and offers the same reliable, hard-working construction and unrivalled turning circle agility as the company’s highly successful TX taxi.

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

* Subject to Whole Vehicle Type Approval certification. Measured by the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure).

Tags
, ,

Related Article

van financing

Pay-as-you-go van financing is miles better f...

Aug 20, 2020No Comments

Already a firm favourite with small business users across the UK and Europe, the appeal of the Fiat Professional Doblo Cargo has been further enhanced with the

VisionTrack

Speedy Services drives safe...

Speedy Services, the UK’s leading tools and equipment hire

Aug 20, 2020
Mindfulness

Mindfulness at the wheel

With people returning to work, stress becomes an added

Aug 20, 2020
EETS

Shell announces European El...

Shell has marked the launch of its tolling solution

Aug 19, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202060,282 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201931,524 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201430,522 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201428,350 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201825,242 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing