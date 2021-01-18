Synergy Car Leasing’s first TV advertising campaign airs

Harrogate-based Synergy Car Leasing is celebrating a successful start to its first TV advertising campaign, as the business continues to invest in its growth plan.
Synergy, a leading provider of business and personal leasing, was able to highlight its prestigious Feefo Platinum Trusted Service status as part of the campaign.
The advert targets mid-high affluent males, initially focusing on the whole of the Yorkshire region before rolling the campaign out across the UK. It is purposefully different to the industry ‘standard’ which typically focuses on explaining the process of leasing. Instead, it has a humorous and memorable storyline with a core message reinforcing Synergy Car Leasing as a safe pair of hands – with professional and friendly customer service available online at a time to suit the customer.
Paul Parkinson, CEO and Founder of Synergy Car Leasing, said that the investment was part of the business’s marketing plan to drive brand awareness and consideration to support its growth strategy. It comes a year after Newable announced its investment in Synergy in January 2020.
Synergy has adapted to the Coronavirus pandemic and Brexit challenges and believes the leasing marketplace remains strong. Consumers and businesses are increasingly looking at leasing as an alternative to purchasing, taking advantage of low benefit-in-kind tax on electric vehicles and moving back to company cars.
Paul added that the business had experienced a strong 2020 and is focusing on further growth in 2021; especially as Synergy is preparing for the continued increase in electric vehicle leasing. Synergy, which is recognised as the fastest-growing leasing broker in its class by the Leasing Broker Federation, is entering its 15th year of trading. The business now employs more than 50 people and expects to continue its recruitment drive.
Paul said: “While all businesses are facing their own challenges, we recognise it’s more important than ever to focus on our customers. This is an important step for Synergy in our growth plan.
“It is now a year since we joined the Newable family of companies. This is one of the many investments we have planned as part of our growth strategy during 2021, including enhancing our digital capabilities further and expanding our great team.”
Synergy’s TV advert can be viewed here: www.synergycarleasing.co.uk/#video