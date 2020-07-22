Onto add 1,100 all-electric ZOEs to their subscription based fleet

The New Renault ZOE is set to introduce even more drivers to the benefits of electric vehicles following Onto, the innovative subscription based EV service, ordering 1,100 to add to its fast-expanding fleet.
Available immediately to customers through Onto’s highly-flexible alternative to full ownership of an electric vehicle, the New ZOEs represent the biggest ever single order of the award-winning, all-electric supermini in the UK, helping Onto in their ambition to accelerate the adoption of EVs and change the landscape of car “usership”.
The order takes the amount of ZOEs purchased by Onto to nearly 1,300, with the original ‘Evezy’ business purchasing 180 to kick-start its 2017 launch, before renaming to Onto in July this year.
It’s simple for Onto customers to get behind the wheel of a New ZOE. No deposit is required and in return for a monthly payment, Onto customers enjoy everything they need for a hassle-free EV experience – the car, insurance, breakdown cover, maintenance and even the electricity to charge it.
A major benefit of the subscription scheme is that there is no long-term commitment as the subscription term is only one month. The previous generation ZOE is the entry level model for the scheme with a monthly subscription of £339.
Customers can top-up their New ZOE on the move thanks to the supply of an RFID card in the car’s glove box, that works with the Polar Network charging infrastructure.
Onto’s addition of the New ZOEs follow the business’s ethos of making switching to an EV as straightforward as possible. All feature the 50KW DC rapid charge option, which allows 90 miles of charge to be restored in only 30 minutes, and offer a highly usable range of up to 245 miles (WLTP). Both versions are powered by the new, more powerful R135 motor that is twinned to a 52kWh battery.
The business opted for the latest New ZOE based on customer feedback to its existing models, ease-of-use and generous specification. With many customers also being new to electric vehicles, another benefit for Onto was that the New ZOE has many features that are shared with traditional diesel or petrol vehicles, such as a conventional handbrake.
With its latest New ZOEs, Onto is giving its customers a choice of two versions, the order has been split between the Iconic R135 Z.E. 50 and the sporty GT Line R135 Z.E.50. Standard features on the Iconic include climate control, inductive smart phone charging, 100 percent recycled seat upholstery, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with lane departure warning, lane keep assist and traffic sign recognition, and rear parking sensors. The GT Line adds the 9.3-inch EASY LINK screen, front parking sensors with rear parking camera, synthetic leather and recycled cloth upholstery, blind spot warning and 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. In addition, both the Iconic R135 Z.E. 50 and GT Line R135 Z.E.50 come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Vincent Tourette, Managing Director of Groupe Renault UK, said: “The rate of people switching to electric vehicles is rising fast but there are still many who are wary of making the step or who need to fully see how an EV will work with their day-to-day lifestyle. We are delighted that Onto has chosen the New ZOE as the perfect all-electric vehicle to help these drivers, plus those who are already converted and need no persuading, experience the many benefits of driving an EV. As Onto recognises, the New ZOE is incredibly easy to use and own, a fact that is backed up by its popularity with customers and the motoring press alike.”
Rob Jolly, CEO of Onto comments: “We are in the midst of a big societal shift which has been further accelerated by the pandemic. Our subscription service offers more freedom to customers when it comes to driving an electric car. We know the new Renault ZOE will be great for customers who are ready to experience their first EV. The previous generation ZOE has been core to our growth as a business, and we’re excited to see the improvements in the new model – with more features, a better range and DC rapid charging. We want to give customers a great value, hassle free, flexible car usership experience that also makes them feel good about their impact on the planet. Renault’s impressive goals for electrification match our own and we are excited to go on this journey with them, helping customers to make the inevitable shift to EVs and a greener way of life”. The New ZOE range also includes the entry-level Play version. Its standard specification encompasses full LED headlamps, air conditioning, 7-inch EASY LINK multimedia screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, full 10-inch TFT instrument cluster, DAB radio, hands free key card, cruise control and speed limiter, automatic wipers and headlamps.
Available from £26,495 on the road after the Plug-in Car Grant, the New ZOE has been extensively revised for 2020. Combining the best range in its sector with optimum value, the latest version continues the model’s award-winning success with the New ZOE recently voted the ‘Best Small Electric Car’ at the What Car? Awards for the seventh consecutive year.
Renault also offers retail customers that purchase a New ZOE a free 7kW wall box charger fully-installed in their home to ensure the best possible electric experience.
Renault has a strong line-up of 100 per cent electric vehicles that are in Renault dealerships nationwide. The New ZOE is Renault’s most popular electric supermini and has recently been joined by its commercial vehicle counterpart, the All-New ZOE van. Other zero emission models include the Twizy quadricycle, the Kangoo Z.E. 33 Van and the Master Z.E. Van.