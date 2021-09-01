Headline News

Investment ‘Super Deduction’ must include rental and leasing

Wednesday, September 1, 2021 - 06:35
No Comments
1,302 Views
British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association (BVRLA), Fleet Management, General News, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Rental, Secondary News

The BVRLA and six other leading trade associations have written to the Chancellor, urging him to modernise the way Government uses tax incentives to drive business investment in new vehicles and equipment.

Super DeductionThe associations are concerned that the eligibility criteria for the 130% super deduction allowance (SDA) fail to include leasing and short-term hire – two of the most common ways that businesses acquire new plant and machinery. This means that only businesses that purchase new vehicles or equipment outright can access the allowance – despite the fact that thousands of companies rely on leasing and rental to finance these acquisitions.

For the commercial vehicle sector, 1-in-5 trucks and 1-in-6 vans on UK roads are rented or leased.

The SDA was introduced on 1 April 2021 to stimulate a post-pandemic recovery in the UK economy. It means that any investments a business makes in main rate (main pool) plant and machinery will qualify for a 130% capital allowance deduction.

Gerry Keaney, Chief Executive Officer of the British Vehicle Rental & Leasing Association, said: “With the UK economy still emerging from the impact of the COVID pandemic, the Government is urging fleets to spend billions of pounds on new ultra-low emission vehicles.

“A huge proportion of this investment will be made through vehicle leasing and rental, which provides businesses with the fixed cost and flexibility they need to continue decarbonising.

“The eligibility restrictions on the super deduction mean that this tax incentive is only benefiting the larger, cash-rich businesses that can afford to buy vehicles outright,” added Keaney.

“The Government must move with the times and use investment incentives that support the acquisition methods modern businesses rely on.”

A range of industry bodies from across the tax, logistics, construction, manufacturing and small businesses sectors have called for the extension of the SDA criteria to include short-term hire and leasing:

  • Finance and Leasing Association
  • Civil Engineering Contractors Association
  • Forum of Private Business
  • Logistics UK
  • Manufacturing Technologies Association
  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Kent Access Permit

Kent Access Permit policy cost hauliers over ...

Sep 02, 2021No Comments

Hauliers were fined over £630,000 for not having the right paperwork to enter Kent at the end of the Brexit transition period, DfT has revealed. The fines,

FORS Standard

FORS Standard version 6 to ...

The new FORS Standard will be introduced to members

Sep 02, 2021
Astra-e

Vauxhall continues its elec...

In its eighth generation, Vauxhall’s All-New Astra will be

Sep 02, 2021
Land Rover Defender

New Land Rover Defender V8 ...

Land Rover SV Bespoke has created a new Land

Sep 02, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021208,524 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021125,592 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201955,698 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201831,734 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,700 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing