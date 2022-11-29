VodaFone
Asset Alliance Group wins another slice of Domino’s fleet

Asset Alliance Group is supplying the UK’s leading pizza company Domino’s with 15 Mercedes-Benz trucks, eight Scania rigids and eight DAF tractors, in a significant deal that supports the company’s nationwide supply chain as well as its environmental ambitions.

Supplied on a five-year full-service contract hire agreement, the Mercedes-Benz Actros 2532L 26-tonne trucks are fitted with Carrier Transicold Iceland engineless refrigeration units to help reduce carbon emissions. Based at depots in Warrington and Avonmouth, they will deliver to Domino’s franchisees in the north west and south west of England.

The eight DAF XF 530 tractor units will be used to pull double deck trailers from Warrington to the company’s logistics hub in Avonmouth, while the Scania P320 trucks, due to arrive in January, will be based at Domino’s Milton Keynes headquarters and used to deliver supplies to the firm’s London outlets.

Leon Roche, Transport Network Optimisation Manager at Domino’s, says: “Asset Alliance Group has given us the opportunity to refresh part of our fleet with new, hi-tech vehicles which will enable us to maintain our high level of service to franchisees.”

He adds: “Fitting the Actros with the engineless Carrier Transicold Iceland refrigeration system is another step in Domino’s strategic plan to go carbon-free in the future. The fridges run electrically off the truck engine’s power take-off instead of using a separate diesel engine, so we’re reducing our carbon emissions. It’s an important part of our sustainability programme.”

Key to the Iceland refrigeration unit’s engineless credentials is the Carrier Transicold ECO-DRIVE™ power module, which uses a hydraulic pump connected to the truck’s engine power take-off to generate electrical power capable of providing 100% refrigeration capacity, even at standard idle speed.

The engineless, electrical architecture of the Iceland unit helps to cut emissions, lower fuel consumption and reduce refrigerant leakage. The system also boasts rapid temperature pull-down capability and operates at a PIEK-compliant level below 60 dB(A) – ideal for Domino’s urban delivery routes.

Asset Alliance Group has worked with Domino’s for more than five years, and the new vehicles join a total fleet of more than 100 HGVs and 7.5 tonne trucks that support more than 1,200 stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Roche adds: “This deal again underlines Asset Alliance Group’s strength in supplying the right type of vehicles when we need them. The team has always understood our business and been prepared to back us.

“It’s great to be able to work with a supplier who can deliver on its promises sourcing vehicles to refresh our fleet. It’s crucial for us. Asset Alliance Group continues to be ahead of the game.”

