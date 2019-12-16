DriveShare by Hagerty now available to U.K. drivers visiting the U.S.

Hagerty, the world’s largest membership, insurance and media organisation for enthusiast vehicles and owners, has today announced expansion of its DriveShare by Hagerty allowing rentals to United Kingdom residing drivers when visiting the U.S.
Launched by Hagerty in 2017, DriveShare is a one-of-a-kind, peer-to-peer car-sharing service that gives car enthusiasts the chance to drive cool and classic cars for any occasion. Previously, only U.S. licensed drivers could rent from DriveShare, but now drivers from the U.K. and all other nations will automatically receive liability and physical damage coverage as a part of the rental fees.
“UK drivers have been asking us for this, and we are thrilled to finally give them access to all of the cool cars, trucks and SUVs available on DriveShare when they are in the States,” said Marcus Atkinson, managing director of Hagerty UK.
According to export.gov, the U.K. ranked third (following Canada and Mexico) in overall arrivals to the U.S. in 2018, with an estimated 3.4 million travelers. Overall, U.K. spending globally is on the rise, resulting in an estimated $5.1 billion in the U.S.
Considered the Airbnb of classic cars, DriveShare now boasts more than 2,000 vehicles across the U.S., from classic cars and trucks to modern muscle cars, luxury vehicles and SUVs. Drivers can plan their trip online at driveshare.com or by using Hagerty’s free Android or iOS apps.
International drivers are required to create a profile on DriveShare.com, where their driver’s license will be verified prior to rental. Those interested in renting should contact support@DriveShare.com in advance of their planned rental. Drivers must be at least 25 years of age and meet DriveShare’s eligibility requirements. Non-driving rentals are also available for display and special events.