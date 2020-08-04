Headline News

White Clarke Group launches subscription service with Wagonex

Tuesday, August 4, 2020 - 08:10
Finance technology provider White Clarke Group has partnered with Wagonex to extend a pay-to-use car subscription strategy to its customer base.

White Clarke Group

Brendan Gleeson, Group CEO of White Clarke Group

Wagonex offers a portfolio of vehicles that are available to customers as a complete package, enabling them to get on the road through one flexible, all-inclusive monthly fee. This new integration with White Clarke Group enhances Wagonex’s existing cars-as-a-service platform while enabling White Clarke Group to bring comprehensive subscription-based capabilities to their customers across Europe.

Brendan Gleeson, Group CEO of White Clarke Group, stated: “Servitization and subscriptions are fast-expanding markets with huge potential for success. As leading innovators in the global finance technology market, we’re keen to make use of the additional capabilities provided by Wagonex, and are expecting a significant growth in pay-to-use experiences in the emerging European market.”

Toby Kernon, Founder and CEO at Wagonex, said of the partnership: “We’re excited to collaborate with White Clarke Group to develop the potential of our combined offering. This next step will let White Clarke Group and Wagonex bring more options to the ever-increasing number of buyers looking for a flexible alternative to vehicle purchase.”

