Boost the benefits of putting your fleet out to tender

Thursday, July 22, 2021 - 11:13
Expert Blog, Fleet Management, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Rental, Secondary News

Whether a business isÂ obliged to put their fleet contract out to tender, is seeking a new supplier or simply benchmarking the market toÂ haveÂ leverage with their existing supplier,Â a poorlyÂ put togetherÂ tenderÂ documentÂ canÂ be a drain on the business. Fleet expenditure isÂ typically the second largest operational cost after staff budgets, so Venson isÂ helpingÂ businessesÂ toÂ ensure they receiveÂ value for money and the level of service needed to meetÂ theirÂ operational objectives.

LeasingSome tender documents are concise, to the point and generally well written.Â However, others areÂ oftenÂ vague and have been written by people with little or no knowledge of either the fleet their organisation operates or the wider fleet arena.

Tender documents that ask ill-informed questions, request irrelevantÂ information,Â and generally have no focus as to why the process is being undertaken canÂ lead toÂ suppliers decidingÂ not to respond to the tender, or providing an inaccurate response. This canÂ leaveÂ anÂ organisationÂ withÂ an arrangement that is no better,Â orÂ potentially worse, than their current one.Â Intelligent, focused questions will enable suppliers to provide detailed answers that in turn will enable organisations to truly focus on implementing the most appropriate solution for their fleet requirements.

Venson believes that if a business hasÂ surveyed the marketplace and clearly defined the fleet requirement, the tender document can be compiled giving a clear brief on requirements.Â This streamlines the entire process and reduces unnecessary delaysÂ and resource costs to the tenderer. However, it is important that those compiling tendersÂ doÂ not tie themselves up in knots and make the process too protracted.

Planning and taking time out with potential suppliers will enable tendering to become a â€˜fast trackâ€™ process that should take no longer than six months from first sitting down to awarding the contract.Â A successful tender process is the foundation for a mutually beneficial business relationship.Â While a tender process should typically take place on a three-yearly cycle, the incumbent supplier should not feel threatened. Indeed, organisations should be continually surveying the market to ensure that their suppliers are delivering cutting-edge fleet services and solutions.

Vensonâ€™sÂ Top Tips forÂ a successful fleet tender process

  • Collaboration is keyÂ â€“Â even if theÂ procurement department take the lead in the process, it is vital that they take advice and information from key parties with appropriate skill setsÂ â€“ e.g., the fleet manager, finance department, HR, H&S, environmental managerÂ and Legal.
  • DefineÂ the requirementÂ â€“Â the tendererÂ should decideÂ theÂ aim and what is to be achieved by going out to tender, as well as opportunities for improvement within the current fleet structure. PrioritiesÂ and strategiesÂ willÂ varyÂ for every businessÂ acrossÂ a wide range of factors such as value for money, quality, reliability and service.
  • IdentifyÂ the best potential suppliersÂ â€“Â read the fleet press, talk to peers, attendÂ industryÂ meetings/networkÂ toÂ find the handful of organisations that are likely to be the most suitable supplier of products and services to meet requirements.Â Incumbent providers should not be ignored.
  • ConsiderÂ pre-qualificationÂ â€“Â issued prior to the invitation to tender, a pre-qualification documentÂ canÂ improve efficiency byÂ defining the â€˜best fitâ€™ shortlist of bidders to progress to the tender stage.Â Pre-qualification meetings canÂ begin a dialogue and help potential suppliers to â€˜get under the skinâ€™ of the organisation and truly understand its goals.
  • SeekÂ anÂ innovative supplierÂ â€“Â selecting suppliers with knowledge of the latest marketplace developments,Â andÂ that areÂ investing in new solutions,Â allowsÂ fleetsÂ toÂ make the right decision that will be effective in the longer term.
  • Carefully consider theÂ tender contentÂ â€“ keyÂ questions should focus on operational delivery;Â whatâ€™sÂ important to the fleet operator/fleet department and the organisation. The tender document should reflect what is happening within the fleet and tackle specifics. Potential suppliers can then deliver solutions that address those issues.
  • Create aÂ structured tenderÂ â€“Â good, advanced planning and a clearly structured, well thought-through tender document will reduce the likelihood of suppliers asking numerous questions, which would lengthen the tender process unnecessarily.

Author: Danielle Tilley,Â Business DevelopmentÂ Director at Venson Automotive Solutions

