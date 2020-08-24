BMW i3s Get an Electrifying Reception at EVision

EVision Electric Vehicle Hire are powering the future of electric car rentals with an addition of 100 new BMW i3s added to their range. With these new additions, the total fleet of electric cars available for hire from the Kent based company has increased to more than 500 EVs.
Based in Strood, Kent, EVision Electric Vehicle Hire is an award winning pure electric vehicle rental company, and boasts an impressive range of Tesla executive cars (model S, 3 and model X), as well as the Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace, and now the very latest 2020 plate BMW i3s. As part of the hire package, EVision offer clients 20,000 miles / annum with all their vehicles. As wells as EV Care which includes free maintenance and tyre wear. For long term rentals, EVision also provides a free charging point, so there are no additional fees. Furthermore, clients get a free ‘tank’ of fuel with every hire.
Speaking of EVision’s success – Sales Manager, Jessikah Lopez said “The company is going from strength to strength, with more and more people contacting us wanting to hire electric vehicles. This has been the case even more so since the start of the pandemic, where people are reluctant to use public transport. Our clients who commute or live in London are exempt from paying ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zone) charges and the London Congestion fee, making renting our electric vehicles even more attractive.”
Jessikah continued, “With company car Benefit in Kind tax now at 0% for electric cars, we are seeing a large number of businesses renting long term from EVision.”
Many drivers are still unaware of the benefits electric vehicles have to offer. This is why all EVision staff members take the time to thoroughly explain all aspects of electric motoring and educate clients to provide them with an excellent pure EV experience.
One aspect that EVision focus on is the running cost associated with an EV. Electric Vehicles are considerably cheaper to run than their petrol or diesel counterparts, saving over £100 per 1,000 miles driven. To put this into context if you are driving 10,000 miles a year, this is an annual saving of over £1,000. It should also be noted that there are further savings to be had for those commuting into London daily. Electric vehicles are exempt from congestion and ULEZ fees in London, which could save drivers a massive £6,500 annually, based on a five-day working week.
Other benefits include the discounted parking within some London Boroughs such as Westminster and Kensington. Many large shopping centres, hotels, tourist attractions, supermarkets and motorway service stations, across the country, all now offer free or minimal cost electric vehicle charging.
To reduce fears of range anxiety car manufacturers have been continually searching for a solution to provide accurate information on actual car range. BMW have developed eDrive technology to show drivers exactly how many miles the i3 will have on a single charge. This handy feature accurately shows the range of the vehicle based upon the driving style. Things such as accelerating, heating and how effective the driver is using regenerative braking will all vary the amount of range the i3 has.
If you are curious about hiring an electric vehicle and are interested in driving a Tesla or BMW i3, EVision is a great option for you, as they provide flexible hire packages (1 day to 3 years), to facilitate both short and long term hire requirements. To find out more about electric vehicles you can give EVision a call on 01634 914063 or alternatively email mail@evrent.co.uk with your enquiry.