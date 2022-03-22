VodaFone
Headline News

Contract Hire and Leasing

Vanarama

Auto Trader Group acquires Autorama (UK) Limited for £200mn

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 - 09:06
No Comments
1,914 Views
Contract Hire and Leasing, Fleet Management, Leasing, News, Newsletter, Rental, Top News, Van Hire

Auto Trader Group plc, the UK’s largest automotive marketplace, has agreed to acquire Autorama (UK) Limited, one of the UK’s largest transactional marketplaces for leasing new vehicles.

Autorama has created a leading end-to-end digital platform, which aggregates leasing deals from multiple funders and OEMs (under its “Vanarama” brand), enabling buyers to transact online across a wide range of vehicles.

Auto TraderThe acquisition will transform Auto Trader’s existing leasing proposition and help to meet the demands of the growing number of consumers who might consider leasing their next new vehicle. In time, it will enable Autorama to leverage Auto Trader’s brand to accelerate its recent expansion, beyond light commercial vehicles, into leasing new cars.

There is a large structural opportunity for a new car leasing marketplace driven by the growth of electric cars, new manufacturers entering the UK market, lower take up of company car schemes and a shift towards new digital distribution models. Leasing provides consumers a cost-effective way to access a new car with a model that is consistent with any future move towards usership.

Nathan Coe, Chief Executive Officer of Auto Trader, said: “To ensure we have the largest choice of cars to buy online, we could not ignore the growing demand for leasing deals. In Vanarama, we have found an industry leading leasing platform that delivers a great consumer experience and significant sales for its partners. This acquisition will strengthen our leasing business and will enable us to offer both the biggest choice of vehicles and a seamless digital experience from search to sale. I am delighted to be welcoming Andy and his team to the Group.”

Andy Alderson, Chief Executive Officer at Autorama, said: “As the leading aggregator of leasing deals online, we have sold over 120,000 vehicles for our manufacturer, retailer and lease company partners. Over the last few years we have invested significantly in our technical capability to help our partners respond to the high levels of consumer demand for a digital buying experience. We are hugely excited about the prospect of being able to accelerate our growth plans and deliver even more value to our partners as part of the Auto Trader Group.”

Auto Trader will pay initial consideration of £150 million in cash, with a further £50 million of deferred consideration to be settled in shares subject to customary performance conditions 12 months after the completion date.

Once issued, the shares will vest over a period of two years in two 12 month instalments. At 31 December 2021, Autorama had £27m of gross assets and for the calendar year 2021, made net revenue of £26m, selling c.14,500 vehicles and had an EBITDA loss of £6m, which included marketing costs of over £9 million.

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Mechanic working on a van

Fleet Management: keep your vehicles safe and...

Mar 22, 2022No Comments

If your business runs a fleet of vehicles you will already be aware of how expensive they can be to manage. Bad fleet management can significantly eat

On street EV Charging

New ambition required for U...

In a new report published today, industry leaders –

Mar 22, 2022
Janine McMaster

Walkers Transport underscor...

Walkers Transport has demonstrated its commitment to closing the

Mar 21, 2022
Trakm8 Insight Carousel

Trakm8 to talk fleet manage...

Trakm8 will be exhibiting at stand 5C10 across the

Mar 21, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    CSG Tanker beside fuel storage tanks

    Red Diesel: Warning to users t...

    National waste management experts CSG

    Mar 18, 20226,678 Views
    Supply chain image

    Making the most of supplier in...

    What was once “nice to

    Mar 14, 20225,454 Views
    Green Fleet

    2022: the year of the greener ...

    The boom in e-commerce throughout

    Mar 17, 20224,644 Views

    Four key requirements for opti...

    The rapid growth of EV

    Mar 14, 20224,164 Views
    A van driver

    The search for the UK’s best...

    Logistics UK has launched its

    Mar 14, 20223,228 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021238,806 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021148,734 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202163,282 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202137,722 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202224,714 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing