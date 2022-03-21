VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Janine McMaster

Walkers Transport underscores gender equality commitment with McMaster promotion

Monday, March 21, 2022 - 09:52
No Comments
1,764 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Top News

Walkers Transport has demonstrated its commitment to closing the gender gap in the transport and logistics industry by promoting Janine McMaster to sales director – a role that also sees her become the company’s first female director.

Jason Scott, group managing director at Walkers Transport said: “At present, female employees in the transport and logistics industry only account for 20 percent of the entire workforce, but positively that figure is rising.”

Walkers Transport Lorry“Our aim at Walkers Transport is to help transform the employment landscape in what was once a male-dominated industry, and we hope that Janine’s story supports and gives confidence to women looking to pursue careers within transport and logistics.”

Janine joined Walkers Transport in 2015 as Business Development Manager and has since played an instrumental role in its ongoing success, which in 2021 saw the company deliver over 1.3 million pallets across the UK and Europe.

Commenting on her promotion, Janine said: “When I began my career in transport and logistics, women in the industry were a rarity and senior promotions to director and board-level roles were very much the domain of men. Today, the gender gap is closing at an encouraging rate, and I do strongly believe everyone is now judged on their skills rather than their gender.”

“I hope that with a conscious effort from more employers, combined with key calendar awareness dates such as Women’s Empowerment Month and International Women’s Day, we can get to the stage where men and women operate on a truly equal footing across the industry.”

Founded in 1979, Walkers Transport today operates a fleet of vehicles from depots in Leeds, Manchester, and the Midlands. The company actively encourages women to pursue careers in typically male-orientated roles in a bid to successfully transform the employment landscape and achieve gender balance. It currently employs female forklift truck and HGV drivers and has an equal number of women and men in several departments.

“If I could give advice to young women looking at a future in transport, I would say just have the confidence to go for it. Be proud of who you are and respect everyone you work with. Treat all peers as you would expect to be treated, whatever their position or gender,” added Janine.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Mechanic working on a van

Fleet Management: keep your vehicles safe and...

Mar 22, 2022No Comments

If your business runs a fleet of vehicles you will already be aware of how expensive they can be to manage. Bad fleet management can significantly eat

On street EV Charging

New ambition required for U...

In a new report published today, industry leaders –

Mar 22, 2022
Vanarama

Auto Trader Group acquires ...

Auto Trader Group plc, the UK’s largest automotive marketplace,

Mar 22, 2022
Trakm8 Insight Carousel

Trakm8 to talk fleet manage...

Trakm8 will be exhibiting at stand 5C10 across the

Mar 21, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    CSG Tanker beside fuel storage tanks

    Red Diesel: Warning to users t...

    National waste management experts CSG

    Mar 18, 20226,678 Views
    Supply chain image

    Making the most of supplier in...

    What was once “nice to

    Mar 14, 20225,454 Views
    Green Fleet

    2022: the year of the greener ...

    The boom in e-commerce throughout

    Mar 17, 20224,644 Views

    Four key requirements for opti...

    The rapid growth of EV

    Mar 14, 20224,164 Views
    A van driver

    The search for the UK’s best...

    Logistics UK has launched its

    Mar 14, 20223,228 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021238,806 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021148,734 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202163,282 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202137,722 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202224,714 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing