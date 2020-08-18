Headline News

1.56bn business mileage increase highlights steady recovery despite

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - 07:56
No Comments
258 Views
Company Car, Company Car Tax, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tax

Business mileage amongst UK businesses continued to grow steadily during July, but at a slower rate in comparison to June, according to customer data analysis by Allstar Business Solutions. In total, 1.56 billion extra miles were travelled by businesses across the UK in July, a 14.4% month-on-month increase, which softened from 30.2% the previous month.

Business mileageThese findings come as Allstar releases its latest Business Barometer Monthly Snapshot, which is tracking business mileage and credit card data as an economic indicator of sector recovery. As the UK’s largest fuel card provider, Allstar is monitoring the extent to which more than 50,000 companies are getting back on the road.

While it is an indication that the economy is benefitting from the continued easing of Government lockdown restrictions, the overall upward trajectory has seemingly been interrupted in selected sectors by the start of the school summer holidays. Education was most impacted, dropping from a peak of 216% growth against its ‘peak lockdown’ April baseline in mid-July to 159% by the end of July.

Meanwhile, real estate, agriculture and construction’s rate of decline was more subtle, dropping by 8%, 1% and 1% respectively. Industries benefitting most from the start of the summer holidays include arts, recreation and entertainment (growth rate rising by 19 percentage points) and wholesale and retail (up 8%).

Paul Holland, MD of UK Fuel at FLEETCOR, Allstar’s parent company, said: “The Bank of England predicted that the economic shock triggered by the pandemic was less than initially feared but the bounce-back may take longer and this fuel consumption data appears to illustrate this. The sectors impacted hardest by lockdown are showing signs of reactivation, albeit with growth continuing at a steadier rate than when restrictions first began lifting.

“It’s not surprising that the upward trajectory has been affected by the start of the school summer holidays; this is a trend we see from our business customers each year. And whilst it is possible that further slowing of the recovery will continue throughout August as workers take holidays delayed from earlier in the year, we are in unchartered territory and the traditional seasonal downturn may be offset by the return of furloughed employees.

“It has been interesting to see in-person credit card transactions overtake e-commerce in July, with a significant increase in business expenses on restaurants and hotels. We will be watching closely in August to see if Rishi Sunak’s Eat out to Help Out scheme boosts spending amongst businesses, in addition to consumers.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

CO2−neutral

Locally CO2−neutral distribution transport ...

Aug 18, 2020No Comments

As the first customer of the second test phase in Germany, DB Schenker has received a battery-electric eActros of the so-called “innovation fleet”. This leading company for

Streetdrone

Streetdrone secures governm...

StreetDrone, the full-stack autonomous technology company, have won UK

Aug 18, 2020
PRIM Fleet Standards

CLEAN achieve Bronze with P...

PRIM Fleet Standards is a road safety accreditation scheme

Aug 17, 2020
Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover bailout t...

Bailout talks between Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Steel

Aug 17, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202060,126 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201931,218 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201430,282 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201428,122 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201825,092 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing