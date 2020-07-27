Headline News

Drink or drug driving results in Scotland disappointing

Monday, July 27, 2020 - 09:32
No Comments
246 Views
Drink Driving, Drug Driving, General News, News, Newsletter, Police, Secondary News

Police Scotland has credited intelligence led tactics after one in 28 drivers stopped during its summer campaign were found to be breaking drink or drug driving laws.

Drink or drug drivingIn total, 7,457 drivers were stopped between 27 June and 10 July – resulting in 264 alcohol or drug driving offences being detected.

Of the drivers detected over the drink-drive limit, 27 were caught the morning after.

Additionally, 122 people failed the roadside drug test and enquiries into these incidents remain ongoing, pending forensic tests.

Supt Simon Bradshaw, deputy head of road policing, said: “Our campaign this year was intelligence led in order to target areas where we know people take unnecessary risks by alcohol or drug driving.

“It is disappointing to see that despite our advice and that of our road safety partners, some people are still willing to put themselves, and other innocent members of the public, at risk by drink or drug driving.

“Drink or drug driving is known to be a contributory factor in serious injury and fatal collisions.

“By driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, your actions could be responsible for causing someone’s death or your own, leaving behind grieving family and friends.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Vauxhall

Vauxhall workers help to deliver more than 13...

Jul 27, 2020No Comments

A handpicked team of 15 workers from the Vauxhall Luton plant have completed their 16-week assignment at Smiths Medical, working as part of a consortium that delivered

Carrier Transicold

Stewarts of Tayside Adds 10...

Perth-based fruit and vegetable producer Stewarts of Tayside has

Jul 27, 2020
urban speed limit

Report recommends default 2...

A default 20mph urban speed limit in Wales should

Jul 27, 2020

Highways England to raise m...

Highways England have decided that the speed limit through

Jul 27, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202058,146 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201428,458 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201426,394 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201926,352 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201823,676 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing