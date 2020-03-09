Headline News

Connexas Group rebrands alcohol interlock system to Breathalock

Monday, March 9, 2020 - 09:13
Connexas Group, one of Europe’s leading provider of technology-enabled, fleet management and mobile worker solutions, has re-named and re-branded its market-leading alcohol interlock system to Breathalock.

Connexas GroupEstablished in 2006, Connexas’ breathalyser solution prevents a vehicle from starting if the system detects any alcohol indications from the driver and can be pre-set to a specified tolerance. Unlike standalone alcohol interlock devices, Breathalock is fully integrated into the vehicle’s onboard telematics system, instantly alerting fleet managers to any user attempting to start a vehicle with traces of alcohol in their body. Access to this real-time information is designed to optimise driver safety, protect the safety of other road users and meet companies’ duty of care responsibilities.

Andrew Overton, CEO of Connexas Group, said: “Our rebranding strategy ensures that our alcohol interlock device, Breathalock, has its own distinctive branding and is aligned with the other product offerings within our portfolio. We are confident that the new name will be well received by our expanding customer base, clearly signposting the technology’s unique features and the single-platform efficiency that we provide.

“Most other breathalyser products provide simple ‘pass’ or ‘fail’ information only, which is no longer enough for many fleet managers who expect more detailed reporting and trend analysis capability. With the roll out of new commercial vehicle safety features expected in 2022, Breathalock is well placed to become an integral piece of modern fleet technology, helping to combat drink driving and raise safety standards across the industry.”

