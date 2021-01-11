Headline News

Idle vehicles still need their MOT – AA

Monday, January 11, 2021 - 10:37
General News, Law & Legislation, MOT, News, Newsletter, Top News

The AA is advising drivers to keep their vehicles serviced and MOT’d as the third national lockdown begins.

MOTWhile some drivers may be tempted to defer any vehicle maintenance until travel restrictions are eased, the AA is warning that cars not being used are arguably more in need of service than those in use.

The Government has declared that MOT, servicing and repair centres are an essential service and remain open for business during the third lockdown. However, unlike the first lockdown, MOTs will not be extended*.

Drivers can find local MOT slots through AA Smart Care and have the option for their car to be collected and delivered so they don’t have to travel away from home**. This is especially useful to people have been asked to shield due to their age or state of health, or if they are self-isolating.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, says; “With many people either working from home or furloughed, some drivers may be tempted to just let their vehicle bypass the MOT date and only arrange it when they think lockdown restrictions will be eased.

“However cars sat parked up for long periods of time can lead to issues such as; battery faults, seized brakes and flat tyres. These are just some of the reasons why it is just as important, if not more so, to keep your car regularly maintained.

“There will be no MOT extension this time around, so car owners will need to ensure they fulfil their usual maintenance commitments. Likewise, servicing timescales still apply to keep a vehicle under warranty.

“Action throughout the lockdown could mean people can avoid a larger repair bill just as they want to start using their car again.”

* https://www.gov.uk/getting-an-mot

** https://www.theaa.com/car-care/book/start

 

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

