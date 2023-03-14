Expert shares advice for appealing an MOT fail

VodaFone
You may feel like the decision that has been made to fail your car’s MOT is incorrect. If you think this then you may want to appeal the decision. Dorry Potter, car expert at National Scrap Car has given some guidance on what to do if you don’t agree with your MOT result.

You can appeal the results of an MOT with the DVSA if you either:

  • Your car failed and you think it should have passed
  • Your car passed but you think it should have failed
  1. Speak to your garage first 

Mechanic checking a vehicle for MOT faultsOften the best way to go about it is to contact the MOT centre and see if there’s been any miscommunication as what counts as a passed MOT vehicle is pretty clear.

  1. Keep the car in the same condition as when you took it for an MOT 

If after speaking to your mechanic you still decide to go ahead with the appeal, then it is important that you keep the car in the same condition as it was when you took it for an MOT originally. As if you repair or modify the vehicle then the appeal will be cancelled as the car won’t be the same as it was when it was originally tested for an MOT.

  1. Keep hold of your VT30 Refusal certificate

If you’re given the news that your car has failed it’s MOT, then you will be handed a VT30 refusal. You have received this certificate as your car has been deemed not safe to drive on the road. On the certificate it will explain the reasoning for it, for you to view and get sorted. Make sure you keep hold of this form, as it is needed to either appeal or have a retest.

  1. Fill out a complaint form 

The next step is to obtain a VT17 complaint about an MOT form, and send it to the DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency). When filling out the form, make sure you give as much information and evidence as you can, this can include photographic and technical information as well as reference to the relevant sections of the categorisation of defects documents and the guide to maintaining roadworthiness.

This form needs to be done within 14 days of the original test date. You can email this back to [email protected] or post it to their address:

DVSA, The Ellipse, Padley Road, Swansea, SA1 8AN

Then within five days of that, you should be given a new appointment to retest your car.

  1. Arrange a date for an MOT retest 

You’ll need to arrange a date for an MOT retest if the DVSA decides your vehicle needs to be retested. Appealing does come at a cost, it will be down to you to pay for the extra MOT test. However, if your appeal ends up being successful then you will receive a refund either in full or in partial.

  1. Remember the rules 

Remember, it is illegal to drive a vehicle without an MOT, the only reason you can drive is to an MOT centre to get an MOT, or to a pre-arranged appointment at a garage for repairs.

Punishment is a fine up to £1000 as well as the invalidation of your insurance cover.

