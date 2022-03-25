VodaFone
Headline News

Law & Legislation

Driver texting on mobile phone

Transport Secretary declares “zero tolerance” for phone-use behind the wheel

Friday, March 25, 2022 - 00:10
No Comments
900 Views
Law & Legislation, Mobile Phone, News, Newsletter, Top News

From today, motorists are breaking the law if they use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for any use, including to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists or play games – as the Government closes a loophole previously exploited by dangerous drivers to escape conviction.

Anyone caught using their hand-held device while driving could face a fine of up to £1,000 as well as 6 points on their licence or a full driving ban.

The Government’s award-winning THINK! team is also today launching an £800,000 awareness campaign to remind drivers not to use a handheld phone at the wheel and the penalties of choosing to ignore this new law.

Driver holding mobile phoneMillions of young people will start seeing the adverts in the coming weeks, showing friends appearing in the back seat to intervene when the driver becomes tempted to use their phone behind the wheel.

The campaign will run across video on demand, online video, social media channels and radio in England and Wales until the end of April.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “I will do everything in my power to keep road-users safe, which is why I am taking a zero-tolerance approach to those who decide to risk lives by using their phone behind the wheel.

“I’m ensuring anyone who chooses to break this vital law can face punishment for doing so, and we’ll continue our efforts to ensure our roads remain among the safest in the world.”

Edmund King, AA president, said: “The AA has long campaigned to make hand-held mobile phone use whilst driving as socially unacceptable as drink driving and we warmly welcome the new law. This is a much needed toughening of the rules to help make our roads safer. Those that believe that they can still play with their phone because it’s in a cradle must think again – they leave themselves open to prosecution for either careless or dangerous driving.

“The best thing to do is to convert your glovebox into a phone box. We all need to keep our hands on the wheel and our eyes on the road.”

Drivers are able to make contactless payments, for example at drive-thrus, so long as their vehicle is stationary. They can also still use a device ‘hands-free’ while driving if it’s secured in a cradle, allowing motorists to use their phone as a sat-nav.

They must, however, always take responsibility for their driving and can be charged with an offence if the police find them not to be in proper control of their vehicle.

Updates to the law follow a public consultation that found 81% of respondents supported such proposals to make it easier for culprits to be prosecuted. The law previously only applied to so-called ‘interactive communication’ such as making a call, as it was written before mobile phones could be used for more complicated tasks such as taking videos. Previously those caught using their mobiles at the wheel have in some cases been able to escape conviction through claiming that they weren’t using them for ‘interactive communication’. The update to the law ensures nobody will be able to use the loophole to escape conviction.

This is the latest move in the Government’s drive to bolster road safety, with the Department for Transport’s £100 million Safer Roads Fund recently winning the prestigious Prince Michael of Kent International Road Safety Award.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Car Share

Zero Carbon Commuting is the answer to rising...

Mar 25, 2022No Comments

The repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are causing rapid increases in the cost of fuel across the UK. Against a wider backdrop of high inflation, many

Dashcam system

DCL Camatics transforming f...

DCL Camatics, the specialist commercial motor insurance solution from

Mar 24, 2022
White van driving in Europe

Operating light goods vehic...

New EU rules from 21 May 2022, will mean

Mar 24, 2022
Amazon Prime electric HGVs

Amazon unveils first-ever f...

Amazon is launching five electric Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs)

Mar 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    CSG Tanker beside fuel storage tanks

    Red Diesel: Warning to users t...

    National waste management experts CSG

    Mar 18, 20227,236 Views
    Green Fleet

    2022: the year of the greener ...

    The boom in e-commerce throughout

    Mar 17, 20225,280 Views
    Veolia driver

    Veolia advances health and saf...

    Leading resource management company, Veolia,

    Mar 17, 20223,270 Views
    AI Dashcam

    Ctrack targets fleet risk and ...

    Ctrack by Inseego has launched

    Mar 16, 20223,252 Views
    Vanarama

    Auto Trader Group acquires Aut...

    Auto Trader Group plc, the

    Mar 22, 20223,228 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021238,980 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021148,944 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202163,384 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202137,866 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202224,906 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing