Headline News

Congestion Charge for London returns with price rise.

Monday, May 18, 2020 - 07:28
No Comments
582 Views
Congestion Charge, General News, Law & Legislation, News, Newsletter, Top News

Under the terms of a £1.6bn government bailout, the congestion charge in London will be re-introduced from today (18 May 2020). The bailout was emergency funding to keep the capital’s Tube and bus services running through to September.

Congestion ChargeThe charge will also be increased from the 22 June 2020 from £11.50 to £15.

Downing Street defended the changes saying the congestion charge “only applied to a small area of central London”.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said roads in these areas “would come to a halt without it” and it was an “important tool to ensure that emissions in London remain low and support better air quality”.

Transport for London said that the times for when the charge will be applied is to be extended to between 07:00 and 22:00, with the price rise in place for a year.

Both measures will be reviewed later to see if they are made permanent.

A system of reimbursement for NHS workers in place before the charge was suspended on 23 March will also be extended to care home workers.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the measures were designed to avoid a build up of traffic after the government urged people returning to work to avoid public transport.

TfL said the plans would “create more space for social distancing when walking and cycling, ensuring that the people who have no choice but to return to work in central London can do so as safely as possible”.

Some streets will be converted to walking and cycling only, with others restricted to all traffic apart from buses, creating “one of the world’s largest car-free zones”.

Gareth Powell, TfL’s Managing Director for Surface Transport, said: “Throughout this extremely difficult time, Londoners have followed Government guidance not to travel and we have seen an unprecedented drop in traffic levels. This brought with it a dramatic fall in pollution. In the last few weeks, the capital has become a greener, cleaner place and we are determined to keep it this way. To prevent the city clogging up, and to support the greater levels of walking and cycling that will vital to London’s re-start, we are reinstating road user charging schemes and making walking and cycling easier and safer than ever before.

“The London Streetspace programme is a fantastic opportunity to help Londoners move about the city in safe and sustainable ways in greater numbers than we have ever seen before.  This will put public health, safety and the environment at the heart of London’s gradual emergence from lockdown.”

Adam Tyndall, Programme Director for Transport for London First said: “Increasing numbers of people will need to travel to work as we emerge from lockdown, and social distancing placing significant limits on public transport capacity. Londoners are going to need to walk and cycle a lot more and Streetspace is the right approach to getting London moving again.

“The ULEZ and Congestion Charge should be reintroduced to help prevent our roads from becoming congested and polluted. The objective should be to re-open London’s economy in a safe and sustainable way, with these measures regularly assessed to ensure that they are still making movement around the city easier, not just for people but for the vital goods and services that support our lives and our economy.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

lockdown

Shift to driving expected post-lockdown

May 18, 2020No Comments

Following the Government’s advice last week regarding a phased return to work after relaxing some of the lockdown restrictions, but avoid public transport, 1-in-2 people are less

Roads funding

Roads funding puts nation o...

The Government has set its sights on filling around

May 18, 2020
SMH Fleet Solutions

SMH Fleet Solutions helps M...

SMH Fleet Solutions has supported Mazda to help get

May 18, 2020
Congestion Charge

Response to the re-introduc...

Congestion Charge increases – AA reaction: Commenting on the

May 18, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201421,330 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201420,520 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201919,188 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201819,146 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201917,010 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing