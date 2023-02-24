VodaFone
Logistics UK discusses solutions for Northern Ireland protocol

Friday, February 24, 2023 - 08:59
Logistics UK’s Head of Trade and Devolved Policy, Nichola Mallon, joined other business leaders in Northern Ireland (NI) on Wednesday 22 February 2023 at a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak MP, to discuss the NI Protocol and how it can work better for logistics businesses.

Nichola Mallon

Speaking after the meeting, Ms Mallon commented: “While no details of the proposed NI Protocol were released at this meeting, it was clear that the Prime Minister has a detailed understanding of the issues Logistics UK has been consistently raising. This includes the need to find an agreed, workable and durable outcome between the UK and the EU on the NI Protocol which banks and builds on the benefits, and reduces the administrative and cost burdens to businesses trading GB to NI.

“Along with others in the NI Business Brexit Working Group, I pressed the need for pragmatic solutions that protect NI consumers and work for all sectors across Northern Ireland. It is the logistics industry that ensures goods can be moved across sectors, something that was very much recognised by the Prime Minister, who referred to the logistics sector as the “arteries” that keep goods flowing. Our members span the supply chain; they are retailers, food producers, manufacturers and consumers, and we need an agreed deal that provides unique solutions that work for all of them and for the logistics industry which keeps trade flowing.”

