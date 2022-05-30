Headline News

Brexit

Northern Ireland protocol

Logistics UK: Make the Northern Ireland protocol a priority

Monday, May 30, 2022 - 10:21
No Comments
1,650 Views
Brexit, Fleet Management, General News, Government Policy, News, Newsletter, Top News

Logistics UK has told the government it must make the Northern Ireland protocol work effectively to protect the country’s supply chain.

The business group met with foreign secretary Liz Truss this week and its NI policy manager Seamus Leheny said it had urged the UK and EU to agree mitigations on the protocol and protect trading relationships for the benefit of businesses on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Truss said the emphasis was on finding a negotiated solution but she warned that the situation would not be allowed to “drift”.

Leheny said: “Logistics UK is keen to work with parties from both the UK and EU to ensure that trade can continue to flow freely across the Irish Sea and has committed to engaging with both EU stakeholders and with government partners to influence the European Commission to come to the table for discussions.

Northern Ireland protocol“Currently, the NI Protocol is only being partially applied due to grace periods – it is vital we avoid full implementation that would result in added administration and barriers to GB and NI trade.”

Leheny added that areas highlighted in the meeting included business to consumer parcels, SPS controls and a potential Trusted Trader scheme for GB goods destined to NI.

“As a business group, our primary concern is to work constructively with the government on systems and procedures and support all those involved to make the protocol work as efficiently as possible,” he said.

“Political positions must not be allowed to derail the process on which so many peoples’ livelihoods depend, and we remain committed to identifying and driving forwards solutions to iron out the problems which have arisen thus far regarding the protocol and its implementation.”

While on her visit to Northern Ireland, Truss said: “We have had months of negotiation with the EU and our preference remains a negotiated solution, but what we cannot allow is for this situation to drift.

“We do have difficulties with companies not being able to get goods into Northern Ireland and there’s an issue as well of costs.”

She added that the solution was to “remove customs bureaucracy whilst at the same time protecting the EU’s single market to resolve this situation”.

Author: Tim Wallace

Tags
,

Related Article

Checkin LCV values on BCA web site

LCV values remained stable in April

May 30, 2022No Comments

LCV values remained above £10,000 for the fifth consecutive month in April as trading remained stable despite ongoing external economic pressures and disruption to trading as a

Owens Group Trucks

Owens Group shifts gear to ...

Llanelli-based haulage firm Owens Group has strengthened its service

May 30, 2022
First Hydrogen

First Hydrogen vans to begi...

First Hydrogen has said its fuel cell-powered demonstrator vans

May 30, 2022

Strong start to the year co...

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production rose by 27.6% in April,

May 30, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Driverless car in London

    Future of fleet mobility

    One small regulation change has

    May 23, 20224,836 Views

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20224,788 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20224,338 Views
    Mina Chargepass at an InstaVolt charging station

    EV charging payment specialist...

    EV charging payment specialists Mina,

    May 24, 20223,696 Views
    Make it Visible

    ‘Make it Visible’ ...

    Ford has teamed up with

    May 25, 20223,096 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,618 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202168,142 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202142,210 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,734 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202130,282 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing