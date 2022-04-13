The New Range Rover SV shows its colours

The new Range Rover SV, the flagship of Land Rover’s pinnacle luxury vehicle, makes its UK event debut at the inaugural Salon Privé London, 21-23 April, mixing modernity and aesthetic grace to create an exquisite interpretation of the iconic SUV.
With a breath-taking choice of personalisation options across both standard and long wheelbase models, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time, the new Range Rover SV provides customers a new level of craftsmanship as well as greater functionality. The first vehicle to wear a distinctive ceramic SV roundel, the new Range Rover SV represents the apex of design and engineering expertise from Land Rover’s in-house Special Vehicle Operations team.
Range Rover has led by example for 50 years, and as the original luxury SUV it epitomises serenity and comfort with all-conquering capability. The new Range Rover SV flagship features exclusive design details and material choices throughout, with tactile materials including ceramic touchpoints and hand-laid mosaic marquetry veneers, so customers really can create personalised perfection.
“It’s fitting that the new Range Rover SV should make its UK event debut alongside us in the capital for Salon Privé London, and we’re delighted it’ll be the first time our guests can receive a guided tour of the personalisation options available when crafting their perfect Range Rover,” said Director David Bagley. “Its very name has epitomised luxury and capability for half a century and, while it remains true to the marque’s roots, this new car creates a distinct identity for the future.”
The new Range Rover SV’s personalisation process includes carefully curated SV Serenity and SV Intrepid design themes, each giving the Range Rover SV a distinct personality. These can be specified independently for the exterior or interior, in conjunction with the standard Range Rover SV exterior or interior, or applied as one theme to the whole vehicle.
Customers can select from the standard Range Rover colour palette or opt for one of the additional colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette. This includes a range of vibrant gloss and sophisticated satin finishes, set against a contrast roof in either Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze, depending on the chosen body colour. For a truly unique option, the SV Bespoke Match to Sample paint service can replicate any colour to provide limitless scope for individuality.
The Range Rover SV engine options include the new 530PS V8 Twin Turbo and the efficient D350 Ingenium diesel, as well as the 510PS Electric Hybrid on the standard wheelbase model – with an all-electric range of up to 70 miles. In addition to the five-seat configuration on LWB models the optional four-seat SV Signature Suite configuration is also available. Providing effortless convenience and comfort with a range of luxury additions it raises the SUV’s opulence to new levels.
For the vehicle’s UK event debut, a new Range Rover SV P530 LWB will be centre stage at Salon Privé London. As shown at its world debut in October 2021, it is finished in a special Icy White Gloss paint, contrasted by SV Serenity exterior accents and contrast roof in Corinthian Bronze, its interior featuring SV Serenity Caraway Near-Aniline and Perlino Semi-Aniline leather with Gloss White Ceramic controls and a Natural Light Wenge veneer with Mosaic Marquetry. It also includes the SV Signature Suite – a fixed full-length centre console with electrically deployable table and cup holders, fridge, Dartington Crystal glassware and 8-inch rear seat touchscreen controller.
Representatives from Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations team will be on hand to walk customers through every stage of the new Range Rover SV’s personalisation process, and the vehicle will be available for order across all three days of the luxury car event at Royal Hospital Chelsea.
As befitting Salon Privé’s status as one of the world’s most prestigious automotive events, eight cars will be making their global, European or UK debut at Royal Hospital Chelsea. The very latest models from the likes of Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Genesis, Lamborghini, Pininfarina, Porsche and Rolls-Royce will be on display alongside Morgan Motor Company, as well as the latest machinery from Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles. These will be joined by British specialists Charge Cars, Envisage, Everrati, Jensen Automotive and Overfinch, to provide a line-up that covers everything from reimagined classics to next-generation hypercars and EVs.
Salon Privé London promises to be London’s most exclusive automotive party, with plenty to see and do in addition to the motoring attractions. The shopping village will host a variety of luxury brands including renowned British jeweller Boodles, Jess Collet Milliner and British perfume house, Penhaligon’s, founded in the late 1860s. Everything from Patek Philippe watches to Riva sports boats and Harley-Davidsons to Bell helicopters will be on display, alongside first-class hospitality for which Salon Privé has long been renowned. Louis Pommery will flow and London Essence cocktail bars will offer exciting cocktails from NoMad, Louie and the Donovan Bar mixologists.
To complement this, Salon Privé has partnered with renowned and innovative hospitality group JKS Restaurants to provide guests with a unique dining offering. This will include dishes from the Michelin-starred Gymkhana, Indian BBQ classics by Brigadiers, and cult Taiwanese specialists BAO. In addition, there will be plates from Fitzrovia’s The George and Chelsea’s The Cadogan Arms, providing pub fare that celebrates the best of British produce, making Salon Privé London a real foodie’s delight.
There’s also the option to enjoy a sumptuous three-course seated luncheon in The Sloane – the event’s exclusive VIP Hospitality Pavilion – while DJs will keep guests entertained into the evening. On the Thursday and Friday, Salon Privé London will be open until 9pm, allowing everyone to soak up the party atmosphere as dusk falls.
Salon Privé London is donating 20% of all Entry Ticket revenue to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) via Work for Good. #StandWithUkraine