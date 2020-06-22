The Van Insurer presents a positive outlook for the van market

It’s certainly been a tumultuous few months for the UK’s van sector, and the wider economy, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, the latest data from leading price comparison specialist The Van Insurer suggests that the sector may have started to bounceback as the website registered a 37.7 per cent increase in completed quotes from April to May 2020.
The wide-spread issues that the sector has been facing through the pandemic have been well-documented. In April, the SMMT highlighted a staggering 86.6 per cent drop in new van registrations, whilst The Van Insurer saw a 14 per cent decline in online quote completions as the UK ground to a halt during lockdown.
Ed Bevis, Commercial and Marketing Director at The Van Insurer, said: “There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult time for both the van sector and our customers, many of whom rely on their vans for work.
“Whilst we were expecting an increase in quotes for May as the government began to loosen lockdown restrictions, the scale of the increase has really taken us by surprise.
“This data shows that there is significant pent-up demand within the market for affordable van insurance and we’re happy to be able to give van drivers a helping hand as they get back out onto the road.”