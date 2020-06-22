Headline News

The Van Insurer presents a positive outlook for the van market

Monday, June 22, 2020 - 07:33
No Comments
306 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Insurance, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, The Van Insurer, Van News

It’s certainly been a tumultuous few months for the UK’s van sector, and the wider economy, thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Van InsurerHowever, the latest data from leading price comparison specialist The Van Insurer suggests that the sector may have started to bounceback as the website registered a 37.7 per cent increase in completed quotes from April to May 2020.

The wide-spread issues that the sector has been facing through the pandemic have been well-documented. In April, the SMMT highlighted a staggering 86.6 per cent drop in new van registrations, whilst The Van Insurer saw a 14 per cent decline in online quote completions as the UK ground to a halt during lockdown.

The Van InsurerEd Bevis, Commercial and Marketing Director at The Van Insurer, said: “There’s no doubt that it’s been a difficult time for both the van sector and our customers, many of whom rely on their vans for work.

“Whilst we were expecting an increase in quotes for May as the government began to loosen lockdown restrictions, the scale of the increase has really taken us by surprise.

“This data shows that there is significant pent-up demand within the market for affordable van insurance and we’re happy to be able to give van drivers a helping hand as they get back out onto the road.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Michelin

Michelin assembles COVID-19 support packs for...

Jun 22, 2020No Comments

Michelin is supplying more than 2,000 tyre dealerships across the UK and Ireland with COVID-19 safety kits to help implement standardised hygiene practices for employees and customers,

World EV Day

ABB to celebrate e-mobility...

The inaugural World EV Day, being launched by ABB

Jun 22, 2020
logistics

Making tomorrow a better wo...

The health crisis that we are currently experiencing, as

Jun 22, 2020
Volkswagen Transporter

Pimlico Plumbers renews fle...

Long-standing Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles customer, Pimlico Plumbers, has renewed

Jun 19, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202053,106 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201425,182 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201423,436 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201921,846 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201821,324 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing