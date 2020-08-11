The Van Insurer reports a boost in quote requests from UK’s van drivers

As the UK continues its exit out of lockdown, leading insurance price comparison specialist The Van Insurer has reported a significant increase in quote requests as the nation’s van drivers get back out on the road.
The online price comparison expert processed 15 per cent more quote requests from van drivers in June compared with the previous month and noted a sizeable 52 per cent rise in requests between April and June this year, as the nation eased out of lockdown.
The Van Insurer’s year-on-year statistics provide a further boost with quote requests rising by an impressive 41 per cent between June 2019 and June 2020, suggesting a positive outlook for the sector.
Ed Bevis, Commercial and Marketing Manager at The Van Insurer, says: ‘There’s no doubt that it’s been a gloomy time for the industry but this data indicates a growing confidence in the sector, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
‘In addition to quote requests, we’ve noted a staggering 67 per cent more hits on The Van Insurer’s website between April and June. Whether that’s due to people changing career due to coronavirus and needing a van for work, or van drivers looking for the best advice on how to save money during this difficult period, we’re primed and ready to help them however we can.
‘We know that every industry will take time to recover from the impact of the pandemic but we’re pleased to be able to report some good news and are hopeful that this upward trend will continue as we ease further out of lockdown’.