Markerstudy and Vision – working together to help keyworkers

Markerstudy, in partnership with Vision Vehicle Solutions, is stepping in to help keep the country’s critical workers and NHS volunteers on the move.
Credit hire and intervention hire company Vision Vehicle Solutions has pledged their support to parent company Markerstudy, by providing replacement vehicles to Markerstudy policyholders from their existing fleet of 600 to fill the shortage of courtesy cars available due to COVID-19.
Gary Humphreys, Group Underwriting Director at Markerstudy, said: “Placing the needs of our customers first is top priority, and, to coin a phrase, together we’re stronger. The impact of lengthier repair times caused by deliveries of parts being delayed means that courtesy cars are being loaned for longer periods, causing a blockage in the supply chain. We’ve quickly found a solution to this problem and we’re proud to be in a position to help our customers during these challenging times.”
Martin Wills, Managing Director of Vision, said: “We’ve achieved a simple, effective and hassle-free service for Markerstudy policyholders. It’s a great accomplishment and shows what we can do as an industry when we all work together.”
Markerstudy and Vision are offering this solution free of charge, with all costs being covered by the two businesses.
Vision is alerted to the requirement of a vehicle, and will contact the policyholder to arrange either delivery direct or to the repairing garage for collection. Vision has communicated strict protocols to their drivers for handwashing and sanitising, and they’re applying social distancing measures to ensure employee and customer safety.
Markerstudy pledge to:
Support those who need to make a claim
We have robust business continuity plans and will continue to do all that we can to minimise disruption and ensure our operation remains as unaffected as possible. Our standard working hours will remain 9am to 5pm, and our claims service continues to be 24/7, 365 days. We will prioritise getting our policyholders back on the road following a claim, and support those who are vulnerable or suffering financial hardship.
Support those who are working from home
If our customers need to work from home due to illness, self-isolation or government advice we have provided alternative communication methods (including web chat and e-mail) to make communicating with us easier. Should they wish to alter their policy details – reducing the number of vehicles in a fleet, changing annual mileage, etc, they can do so quickly without reliance on a telephony solution.
Support those who cannot work from home
If our customers need to use their vehicles more, due to the restrictions placed on public transport, but their existing policy does not include ‘commuting’, their insurance policy will be valid without having to amend ‘use’ class.
Support those who use their cars to help their communities
If our customers need to use their own vehicles for voluntary purposes, supporting others who are impacted by Covid-19, their cover will not be affected and they do not need to tell us.
Support our key workers
If our customers’ work is critical to the national response to Covid-19 and they need to use their own car to drive to different locations for work purposes, their cover will not be affected and they do not need to tell us.