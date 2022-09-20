Tevva unveils 19-tonne hydrogen electric truck

Electric and hydrogen truck OEM Tevva is to unveil its 19-tonne (19t) hydrogen-electric truck and announce its strategy for mainland Europe at the IAA Transportation show in Hanover, Germany from Monday 19 September.
The company is partnering with its wide portfolio of customers, including Kinaxia Logistics, Codognotto and FM Logistic, to showcase its range of full-electric and hydrogen-electric medium-duty (7.5t to 19t / Class 5 to 8) truck solutions designed for the European market.
Its largest truck platform launch to date, Tevva’s 19t hydrogen-electric model represents a significant milestone and highlights the scalability of its technology. As with the 7.5t hydrogen-electric model, the 19t variant benefits from the company’s revolutionary dual energy system, combining lithium-ion batteries and a hydrogen fuel cell range extender. The truck is expected to have a range of up to 500km depending on the number of hydrogen cylinders specified, which can be refilled in 10 minutes.
Tevva is pioneering a practical hydrogen fuel cell application that is unique to medium-duty trucks. By adding a hydrogen fuel cell range extender that replenishes the battery throughout the day, Tevva has created zero-emission urban trucks that eliminate range anxiety and can replace diesel trucks on all routes. The dual energy system also futureproofs Tevva and its customers as Europe transitions away from fossil fuels and looks to decarbonise the transportation sector.
Tevva believes hydrogen has strong potential to be a key part of the renewable energy mix for commercial transportation in Europe. Major European governments, like Germany, France and the UK, have all committed to hydrogen strategies resulting in significant inward investment. Tevva is investing in and partnering with stakeholders from the hydrogen value-chain to develop a turn-key solution to accelerate hydrogen-electric truck adoption. Tevva is aiming to make green hydrogen simple, safe and cost-effective for its customers by managing the energy procurement for them.
The company has already started production at its UK facility where it has begun to build European vehicles. Work is underway for a second facility in mainland Europe, which will utilise Tevva’s agile low-capex, rapid implementation production system and double manufacturing capacity to 6,000 trucks per year by 2024.
Each facility will produce 7.5t to 19t (Class 5 to 8) trucks for customers in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Benelux. Tevva is targeting these markets before expanding its reach into other parts of Europe, North America and the Middle East.
Tevva Founder and CEO Asher Bennett said: “Tevva’s momentum continues. We have already rolled out two 7.5t truck models in the last year and now we are unveiling our 19t hydrogen-electric truck offering.
The 19t truck market is a huge and exciting opportunity for Tevva in Europe. We have created a truly differentiated product and service offering to complement the needs of our European customers. We have already received significant interest for the 19t model and look forward to collaborating with our customers and industry partners to create a pan-European fleet electrification ecosystem.
We are on a mission to make sustainable trucks accessible at scale, and believe our technology will empower the transport sector and the governments of Europe to meet their net-zero goals. By embracing hydrogen, we can rethink the energy mix in transport, reduce strain on our electricity grid and accelerate electric truck adoption. Through Tevva, the future is within range.”
Alfonso Lopez, Transport Director FM Logistic Ibérica, said: “From FM Logistic are proud to collaborate with Tevva in this project. Both companies share ambitions of innovation and sustainability that in the medium term will lead to great projects in Europe. Supply chain is an essential link in our globalised world.
What we do directly affects people, cities, society, and the world we all live in. By Supply Change, we mean turning the supply chain into an omnichannel and sustainable ecosystem. That’s to serve one purpose: make responsible consumption available for all.”
Matteo Codognotto, Marketing & Innovation Group Director at Codognotto, said: “The decarbonisation of the transport stands out among the objectives of the EU, which is pushing for alternative solutions to traditional technologies and fuels – core activities within the Codognotto Innovation Team.
When we met Phil Henrick – Sales and Aftersales Director at Tevva Electric Trucks – within the ALICE (Alliance for Logistics Innovation through Collaboration in Europe) working table, our team was investigating the progress of the electric freight solution on the market. Tevva’s electrification proposal perfectly met our needs, allowing us to approach this new green world through a testing and evaluation program.
We are happy today to bring our experience to the IAA, demonstrating how the commitment by electric vehicle manufacturers and transport companies is more concrete and real than ever, but the road to decarbonization still faces many challenges.
We will reach the goal of zero-emission transport only thanks to a strong synergy between the public and private sectors: we are ready to make some important investments, but we need the support in terms of public funding and adequate infrastructures to use sustainable heavy-duty vehicles on our roads.”
Kinaxia Logistics Chief Executive Simon Hobbs said: “As a large and growing transport organisation, we are constantly looking at ways to improve our environmental performance, in particular with regard to CO2 emissions.
Over the years we have implemented a number of measures, including better vehicle utilisation, driver training and trialling different fuel types. Now, as a result of our collaboration with Tevva, we have the opportunity to trial our first electric vehicle as another element of our overall environmental reduction strategy.
We are very grateful to Tevva for providing this opportunity and we are excited to test the truck and explore this option further. It’s been a pleasure being involved in the project and working alongside the Tevva team. We wish them every success with the launch of the vehicle.”