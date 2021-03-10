Headline News

ADL claims next generation hydrogen bus can deliver 300-mile range

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 - 09:37
Bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis Ltd (ADL) has announced that its next generation double deck hydrogen bus will deliver a zero-emission range of up to 300 miles.

The bus will be powered by a Ballard fuel cell power module through the Voith Electrical Drive System (VEDS).

ADL’s next generation hydrogen double decker – which is being developed under the project name H2.0 and expected to be on the road before the end of the year – incorporates learnings from nationwide trials to set new standards for range and efficiency.

Specified to a specific power output, the fuel cells minimise fuel consumption and maximise performance for lowest total cost of ownership. With fewer higher volume tanks, H2.0 reduces maintenance effort while increasing fuel capacity to deliver increased zero emission range.

H2.0 uses the latest technology in the form of the VEDS. This boosts energy regeneration during the braking phase and delivers increased efficiency that is further enhanced by advanced thermal management, which uses excess heat from the fuel cells and driveline to heat the saloon, minimising additional power requirement.

