Headline News

General News

AA Hydrogen Patrol Vehicle

AA unveils hydrogen Patrol vehicle at British Motor Show 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022 - 06:32
No Comments
1,836 Views
General News, Hydrogen vehicles, News, Newsletter, Top News

The AA has taken a radical step in the evolution of vehicle technology within the breakdown sector by launching a hydrogen fuel cell breakdown vehicle at the British Motor show in Farnborough last week.

Fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) use a propulsion system like that of electric vehicles, where energy stored as hydrogen is converted to electricity by the fuel cell. Unlike conventional internal combustion engine vehicles, these vehicles produce no harmful tailpipe emissions. The only emissions are water.

Team AA has designed the NEXO to be an operational roadside breakdown vehicle. It will carry most of the tools, equipment, and spares that you would find on the rest of their yellow Patrol fleet.

It will be targeted at breakdown jobs in ultra-low emission areas that require fixes rather than tows.

The SUV type vehicle has a fuel cell system combines oxygen and hydrogen to create a flow of electrons that powers the electric drive motor and charges the 1.56kWh high voltage battery.

The NEXO can fuel up in just five minutes and has an impressive range of 414 miles (WLTP) which is more than enough for city work and potentially can handle many of the 10,000 daily breakdowns attended by the UK’s leading breakdown provider.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “The discussions about carbon reduction and zero emission vehicles have tended to concentrate on Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

“At the AA we are investing in electric vehicles but believe that there will be a role for hydrogen and possible synthetic fuels in the future, especially for business fleets.

“We want Patrols to pilot this hydrogen fuel cell vehicle to see what lessons we can learn. We believe hydrogen might be used for our bigger tow trucks in the future.

“The AA Hyundai NEXO could be a perfect fit for Patrol work in ultra-low emission zones, so we are looking forward to putting it to work. We accept that the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure is not currently extensive, and further work is needed on the development of green hydrogen, but the 414-mile range makes the vehicle viable for our needs.”

King continues: “As part of our ESG strategy we believe that driving doesn’t have to cost the earth and we’re committed to reducing our impact and supporting drivers to do the same. To achieve this the AA has recently announced its commitment to become Net Zero for our own emissions by 2035, including our greenhouse gas emissions generated by our operational fleet which are the AA’s most significant source of direct emissions.

“This is an ambitious target, as there isn’t yet a van in production that can run on alternative fuel and meet all our needs. We have tested many vehicles and will continue to trial new technology as it becomes available while investing in innovation that reduces our environmental impact. We’re also partnering with others to help develop the tech that’ll make it easier to transition to electric and lower carbon emission vehicles.

“As part of this target we are rolling out electric vehicles (EVs) into our operational fleets, where we can and trialling other low carbon vehicles and technology

across our group, like hydrogen chargers and vehicles to gain learning and understanding how these vehicles could be used in the future.

“Our fuel cell vehicle launch at the British Motor Show today is another step towards our technological and Net Zero future.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

First Hydrogen Demonstrator

First Hydrogen vehicles complete first commis...

Aug 22, 2022No Comments

First Hydrogen, the developer of zero emission vehicles and green hydrogen production facilities, confirms that its two demonstrator vehicles have successfully completed initial commissioning trials. The Company’s demonstrator

Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide

Tesco rolls out electric tr...

Tesco is introducing its first 100% electric 18-tonne truck,

Aug 22, 2022
Marshall Truck & Van, Andover

Marshall Truck & Van r...

Operators of Mercedes-Benz and FUSO trucks located in north-west

Aug 22, 2022

Equipmake welcomes changes ...

Leading electrification specialist, Equipmake, has welcomed newly announced changes

Aug 22, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    DVSA: Trailers tested in May &...

    The Driver & Vehicle Standards

    Aug 18, 20224,788 Views
    Warburtons truck refueling with CNG

    CNG Fuels opens its tenth biom...

    CNG Fuels, Europe’s leading supplier

    Aug 17, 20222,892 Views
    IVECO Chammoth

    IVECO to highlights the DNA of...

    IVECO has launched a new

    Aug 19, 20222,868 Views

    REE Automotive Debuts P7-B, an...

    REE Automotive Ltd, an automotive

    Aug 16, 20222,850 Views
    EV van charging

    Almost half of fleets are fail...

    Only 53 per cent of

    Aug 16, 20222,736 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202172,870 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202147,322 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202242,900 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202137,986 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202230,432 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing