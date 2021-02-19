Headline News

UK HGV registrations fall by a third in 2020

Friday, February 19, 2021 - 10:24
No Comments
990 Views
Fleet Management, General News, HGV & Bus News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Top News

New heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations declined by -32.2% in 2020, according to new figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The decline, which led to the weakest demand since 2010,1 is attributed to both the pandemic impacting business confidence to invest in new assets, and a bumper 2019 when new smart tachograph legislation led to a 12.6% increase in HGV registrations.

Some 32,918 units were registered during the year, 57.7% of which were rigids, while 42.3% were articulated trucks, similar to market splits seen in 2017 and 2018. The industry recorded declines in both types of truck, with 7,352 fewer rigids (-27.9%) and 8,265 fewer artics (-37.2%) registered.

After a relatively optimistic Q3 (-1.6%), performance in Q4 was disappointing as new lockdown measures and Brexit uncertainty stalled fleet renewal, despite a pre-Christmas boost in vehicle use. Ultimately, the significant fall in demand in Q2 (-73.4%) dragged down the entire year’s performance. However, progress with vaccinations and clarity over Brexit provide reasons for optimism in fleet renewal during 2021.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “From September, truck utilisation began to exceed pre-pandemic levels – but registrations continued to fall. Operators have been sweating their existing assets given the ongoing uncertainty from lockdown, and an underlying structural decline in the market given many would have renewed their fleet in 2019. Following such a tumultuous year, where the industry has acquitted itself well under the circumstances, it is vital that operators can have confidence restored so they can invest in the latest low-emission vehicles, helping the country to deliver on its green goals while ensuring the economy, and society, continues to move.”

1 DfT: Transport use by mode: Great Britain, since 1 March 2020 – average bus use at 35% of equivalent week, from 24 March to 31 December

HGV registrations

HGV registrations

HGV registrations

HGV registrations

Tags

Related Article

Scania

Scania 540 S wins big in comparative press te...

Feb 19, 2021No Comments

Last autumn, Scania participated in two comparison tests organised in Germany by European trade magazines. The results for the 1000 Punkte Test (1000 Point Test) and European

Proterra

Volta Trucks selects Proter...

Volta Trucks, the full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has selected

Feb 19, 2021
Ford

Ford helps roadside workers...

Ford has developed new, first-of-its-kind electronic high-visibility panels, which

Feb 18, 2021
Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks announces ne...

Renault Trucks is introducing a new low entry cab

Feb 18, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201921,870 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201921,030 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202020,484 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,866 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,476 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing