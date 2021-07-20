Headline News

New range of double decking solutions by LoadLok

Tuesday, July 20, 2021 - 09:12
No Comments
378 Views
Fleet Management, HGV News, Logistics, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Trailer, Truck News

Leading manufacturer of cargo control solutions, LoadLok, a member of the Cargo Control Company) has presented LayerLok, the new benchmark in double decking for any truck or trailer configuration.

LayerLokAs part of their innovative product line-up in Load Securing, Load Optimization and Load Protection, LayerLok XP, LayerLok AF and LayerLok SC are designed to maximize the space utilization and payload of trailers, combining lower system weights and higher system performance. This results not only in easier handling, but also in higher loading efficiency, and lower cost-of-ownership for the vehicle owner.

Maximize Payload

A Double Decking solution is ideal in situations where cargo can’t be stacked directly on top of each other, e.g pallet with boxes. Creating a second deck enables the end customer to use the complete capacity and maximize payload of the vehicle. LayerLok solutions can be used even with mixed loading heights to use the full potential.

System weight reductions and performance improvements

The 3 LayerLok Double Decking solutions were completely re-engineered, focusing on innovative ways to reduce weight and track profiles, without any compromise on performance. The engineering team have managed to reduce track weights up to

-40% and beam weights up to -30%! The LayerLok XP Fully Recessed Track for example has an ultra-low-profile depth of 9,25 mm; significantly lower than other fully recessed tracks available in the market.

LayerLokSean Spelman (Board Member, head of Product & Technology) explains: “We challenged our engineers to make significant performance improvements on our Double Decking solutions. We understand that every milimeter and kilogram is valuable in a vehicle configuration, by incorporating higher strength-to-weight materials combined with innovative design and manufacturing changes, we have managed to increase the efficiency for the end user.” He continues: “LayerLok XP is our flag ship product. Reducing the profile depth of the track improves reefer insulation performance and opens new opportunities for builders to consider recessed tracks even in thinner walled vehicles. And with LayerLok SC, the full system weight has been reduced by 78 kg based on a typical SWAP body configuration. At our Centre of Excellence in Hirwaun, we are able to create tailored solutions to customer requests. Creating the ultimate solution in Double Decking for both Bodybuilders and Transport Companies.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

RAV4

SELDOC Healthcare goes green with Toyota RAV4...

Jul 20, 2021No Comments

SELDOC Healthcare, a not-for-profit GP co-operative serving 2.5m patients in SE and SW London, has gone green thanks to a fleet of Toyota RAV4 self-charging hybrids supplied

car club

New car sharing club launch...

A brand-new car club, where drivers can sign up

Jul 20, 2021
Microlise Driver Excellence Award

WM Armstrong wins Microlise...

WM Armstrong has scooped the Microlise Driver Excellence Award

Jul 20, 2021
HGV Drivers

HGV Drivers still waiting f...

More than 1,400 HGV drivers will be forced to spend the night

Jul 19, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,932 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201944,460 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201829,016 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201827,102 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,458 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing