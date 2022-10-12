VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Scottish haulage specialist invests in new trailers to ramp up waste recycling service

Wednesday, October 12, 2022 - 06:27
No Comments
1,272 Views
Fleet Management, HGV News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Trailer

Yuill & Dodds has boosted the efficiency of its waste recycling operation after acquiring 10 new Tiger Trailers curtainsiders from Asset Alliance Group.

The Hamilton-based haulage company has taken the trailers on a five-year operating lease as part of its fleet renewal programme.

Joining a fleet of more than 100 commercial vehicles, the trailers will be driven by a mix of 6×2 Scania and DAF tractor units and each is expected to cover 160,000 km per year.

The assets will mainly be used for transporting waste products such as plastics, cardboard and paper from Hamilton and the central belt of Scotland to processing plants in South East England.

Brian Yuill, Managing Director of Yuill & Dodds, says: “We needed to upgrade our fleet with some quality trailers to transport lightweight, high volume recycled products from Scotland down south. These are the first units we’ve had from Tiger Trailers and they fitted the bill perfectly.

“Their 4.5m height is helping us to improve the efficiency of our operations, allowing higher volumes to be transported to the processing plants on each individual trip.”

He adds: “And the XL rated trailer curtains are a higher standard than normal curtains. They offer greater load security over the long distances our vehicles are travelling, which is really important.”

Yuill & Dodds has been an Asset Alliance Group customer for more than ten years and this latest deal has been handled by Area Sales Manager, John Scott, and Business Development Manager, Dougie Bennett.

“One thing that stands out about Asset Alliance Group is they understand what we’re looking for. Crucially, they have availability in the marketplace and are adaptable to changes in circumstances,” says Yuill. “We trust them to find specific solutions. They’re customer-driven and never let us down.”

Based in South Lanarkshire, Yuill & Dodds has grown into one of the leading transport specialists in Scotland, with vehicles ranging from long distance articulated units to rugged off-road eight-wheel vehicles covering the whole of the UK.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

Need for efficiency as fuel price rises loom

Oct 12, 2022No Comments

Motorists need to take steps to ensure their vehicles are as efficient as possible as further fuel prices loom, the head of a leading fuel tech company

Fleet managers must see ...

2022 has added to the arguments for transitioning away

Oct 11, 2022

Jaguar and Land Rover Charg...

Drivers of Jaguar or Land Rover plug-in electric hybrid

Oct 11, 2022

Range anxiety: an issue for...

Range anxiety has been highlighted as one of the

Oct 11, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Truck depot yard

    How can you reduce supply chai...

    An idling truck can burn

    Oct 06, 20228,598 Views

    Van & truck traffic rise ...

    Car traffic has increased by

    Oct 07, 20224,536 Views

    UK will fail to deliver the EV...

    In the face of rapidly

    Oct 05, 20223,954 Views

    Circular economy goals become ...

    A new heavy Scania battery

    Oct 04, 20223,378 Views

    UK’s first electric skip tru...

    Waste recycling specialist Recycling Lives

    Oct 04, 20223,006 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202176,008 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202151,288 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202247,868 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202142,438 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202241,448 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing