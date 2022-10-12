Scottish haulage specialist invests in new trailers to ramp up waste recycling service

Yuill & Dodds has boosted the efficiency of its waste recycling operation after acquiring 10 new Tiger Trailers curtainsiders from Asset Alliance Group.
The Hamilton-based haulage company has taken the trailers on a five-year operating lease as part of its fleet renewal programme.
Joining a fleet of more than 100 commercial vehicles, the trailers will be driven by a mix of 6×2 Scania and DAF tractor units and each is expected to cover 160,000 km per year.
The assets will mainly be used for transporting waste products such as plastics, cardboard and paper from Hamilton and the central belt of Scotland to processing plants in South East England.
Brian Yuill, Managing Director of Yuill & Dodds, says: “We needed to upgrade our fleet with some quality trailers to transport lightweight, high volume recycled products from Scotland down south. These are the first units we’ve had from Tiger Trailers and they fitted the bill perfectly.
“Their 4.5m height is helping us to improve the efficiency of our operations, allowing higher volumes to be transported to the processing plants on each individual trip.”
He adds: “And the XL rated trailer curtains are a higher standard than normal curtains. They offer greater load security over the long distances our vehicles are travelling, which is really important.”
Yuill & Dodds has been an Asset Alliance Group customer for more than ten years and this latest deal has been handled by Area Sales Manager, John Scott, and Business Development Manager, Dougie Bennett.
“One thing that stands out about Asset Alliance Group is they understand what we’re looking for. Crucially, they have availability in the marketplace and are adaptable to changes in circumstances,” says Yuill. “We trust them to find specific solutions. They’re customer-driven and never let us down.”
Based in South Lanarkshire, Yuill & Dodds has grown into one of the leading transport specialists in Scotland, with vehicles ranging from long distance articulated units to rugged off-road eight-wheel vehicles covering the whole of the UK.