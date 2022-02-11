VodaFone
New Krone curtainsiders for Online Group

Friday, February 11, 2022 - 00:29
Logistics provider Online Group has refreshed its trailer fleet after investing in 20 new curtainsiders from Krone UK.

The Profi Liner trailers are deployed throughout the Group’s operations, which include automotive logistics from its premises in Dagenham and Dover. A founder member of the Palletforce network, Online Group also provides national pallet and parcel distribution, including ADR, throughout the UK and Europe.

Steven O’Leary, Managing Director of Online Group, said: “A temporary downturn during the pandemic gave us the opportunity to take stock and we decided it was the ideal time to bring down the average age of our trailers. We have bought from Krone for over 15 years, so they were the obvious choice. They are a great piece of kit – extremely reliable and very easy to maintain.”

The latest Profi Liner from Krone offers modular solutions for all transport requirements. With a standard weight of less than 6t, it is designed to be easy to repair if damage occurs and features pre-galvanised components for a longer service life. Krone uses a welded ladder frame construction with continuous longitudinal beams and profiled cross members. This enables the fitting of smaller floor plates, which makes the trailer more robust, more flexible, and easier to repair. Most components are screwed or bolted on, meaning they are designed to easily swap out.

“The beauty of the Profi Liners is that we can maintain and repair them ourselves, in our workshops at Dover,” added Steven. “Krone UK has always been very responsive, and we have no issues in getting parts or product support.”

Cranked tarpaulin rollers in the trailer’s outer beam ensure that the sliding curtain runs exceptionally smoothly. The outer beam has also been strengthened significantly, while robot-manufactured steel container doors provide a precise fit.

“Our drivers seem to really like the Krone trailers – in fact, they compete to get them whenever they come in,” said Steven. “They are reliable, the price is competitive, and they are real workhorses, which is why we keep buying them.”

The Online Group, which marks 40 years in business next year, works with some of the biggest names in the UK automotive sector. Running more than 300 commercial vehicles, it operates a quality management system across all departments, underwritten by ISO 9002 accreditation.

Steve added: “Quality is integral to our business and these trailers help us to maintain the high levels of service our customers expect from their logistics partner.”

VodaFone

