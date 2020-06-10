Headline News

Watson Fuels ramps up roll out of efficient new trucks

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 - 07:23
No Comments
126 Views
Fleet News, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Watson Fuels will have replaced nearly a third of its 350-strong fleet of vehicles by 2021.

Watson FuelsThe latest arrival of its efficient new trucks forms part of Watson Fuels’ five-year investment programme to upgrade its fleet.

The new rigid DAF trucks are more eco-friendly in several ways, with the Euro 6 compliant vehicles offering lower fuel consumption and a significant decrease in NOx and particulate emissions.

The narrow track six wheelers have a 30% larger carrying capacity over standard four wheelers, and use rear-wheel steering to improve their turning circle which provides excellent manoeuvrability, meaning that they can reach more of its customer even more quickly

The trucks come with a host of new features to improve driver safety, including 360-degree strobe lighting, electronic emergency braking, 360-degree cameras and pumping equipment that uses anti-crossover and contamination software.

Watson Fuels has produced a video showcasing the new trucks which can be found on the their website here: https://watsonfuels.co.uk/news-archive/our-investment-in-our-new-fleet/ 

Watson Fuels

Scott Roberts, Operations and Logistics Director at Watson Fuels, said: “By investing heavily in our fleet of trucks, we are able to provide a service optimised for reliability and sustainability. We have reduced supply-chain costs and ultimately improved the price point for our customers in the long term.

“There are several advantages for our drivers too, with significantly better ergonomics and safety features. Renewing our fleet is just of one of the many ways we are committed to developing operations by investing in the latest technology.”

With over 60 years’ experience and an extensive fuel supply through a nationwide network of depots, Watson Fuels provides a local service to its diverse customer base across the UK. The Watson Fuels fleet accumulates over 15 million miles a year delivering approximately two billion litres of fuel.

Tags
,

Related Article

hay fever

GEM issues medicines warning to drivers who u...

Jun 09, 2020No Comments

Road safety and breakdown organisation GEM Motoring Assist is urging drivers who take hay fever remedies to check their medicines carefully before getting behind the wheel, and

Fiesta van load area

Ford introduces mild hybrid...

Ford is adding a new electrified option to the

Jun 09, 2020
Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck AG establishe...

Daimler Truck AG is setting another important milestone on

Jun 09, 2020
Nissan Sunderland

Nissan Sunderland restarts ...

Nissan Sunderland plant today resumed vehicle production after almost

Jun 09, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202047,202 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201423,868 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201422,464 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201820,520 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201920,166 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing