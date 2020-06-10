Watson Fuels ramps up roll out of efficient new trucks

Watson Fuels will have replaced nearly a third of its 350-strong fleet of vehicles by 2021.
The latest arrival of its efficient new trucks forms part of Watson Fuels’ five-year investment programme to upgrade its fleet.
The new rigid DAF trucks are more eco-friendly in several ways, with the Euro 6 compliant vehicles offering lower fuel consumption and a significant decrease in NOx and particulate emissions.
The narrow track six wheelers have a 30% larger carrying capacity over standard four wheelers, and use rear-wheel steering to improve their turning circle which provides excellent manoeuvrability, meaning that they can reach more of its customer even more quickly
The trucks come with a host of new features to improve driver safety, including 360-degree strobe lighting, electronic emergency braking, 360-degree cameras and pumping equipment that uses anti-crossover and contamination software.
Watson Fuels has produced a video showcasing the new trucks which can be found on the their website here: https://watsonfuels.co.uk/news-archive/our-investment-in-our-new-fleet/
Scott Roberts, Operations and Logistics Director at Watson Fuels, said: “By investing heavily in our fleet of trucks, we are able to provide a service optimised for reliability and sustainability. We have reduced supply-chain costs and ultimately improved the price point for our customers in the long term.
“There are several advantages for our drivers too, with significantly better ergonomics and safety features. Renewing our fleet is just of one of the many ways we are committed to developing operations by investing in the latest technology.”
With over 60 years’ experience and an extensive fuel supply through a nationwide network of depots, Watson Fuels provides a local service to its diverse customer base across the UK. The Watson Fuels fleet accumulates over 15 million miles a year delivering approximately two billion litres of fuel.