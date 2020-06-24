Headline News

MV Commercial: Exceptional service secures repeat business with Horizon

Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Horizon Reinforcing & Crane Hire has extended its fleet with an additional three vehicles from specialist truck provider MV Commercial.

MV Commercial

The latest deal from MV Commercial includes a new Scania G450 XT cheesewedge with HIAB 558 crane, a new DAF XF 530 tractor unit with HIAB 658 crane and a MAN TGM with dropside body.

The latest deal includes a new Scania G450 XT cheesewedge with HIAB 558 crane, a new DAF XF 530 tractor unit with HIAB 658 crane and a MAN TGM with dropside body, all finished in the company’s striking yellow livery.

Stewart Dougall, Director at Horizon says: “We have a great relationship with MV Commercial and have been working with them for 12 years now. When we are looking to grow our fleet or have fleet replacement requirements we always return because we know that the service will be second to none and they’ll be able to supply exactly what we need. That combined with competitive pricing and a personal service makes it a no brainer.

“Our vehicles are out for hire at least five days a week, so we need to make sure we have robust assets that we know are going to get the job done and stand the test of time. That is why we chose a supplier that can provide the service and support we require.”

The two crane-mounted trucks will be available for hire across the whole of Scotland and the MAN will be on the road transporting steel reinforcement to construction sites throughout the UK.

While out on the road, Horizon can utilise MV Commercial’s nationwide support network, with more than 70 approved service locations across the UK and Ireland.

Dougall adds: “Lead times for new trucks can be far longer than expected, but with MV Commercial we know we will always get a quick turnaround and have vehicles out and in operation unbelievably quickly.”

Established in 1973, family-run Horizon Reinforcing & Crane Hire is based in Falkirk and supplies all terrain, city and truck-mounted cranes throughout Scotland. The company’s crane fleet ranges from 25 to 300 tonnes.

