Transport2 mobilises 25,000-strong vehicle fleet to get university students home for Christmas

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 - 08:03
As university students across the UK face potential chaos attempting to return home for the Christmas break, leading transport management provider Transport2 has assembled its national operator network for a UK-wide student repatriation mission.

Transport2The vehicle fleet is made up of 25,000 shared vehicles across more than 400 transport operators, and will be deployed across the UK to partner universities, working in conjunction with these institutions to deliver students home in staggered windows between 3-9 December,

Through this initiative, the business aims to highlight the availability and willingness of the transport industry to support UK students during a time of continued uncertainty. The business is able to call upon a widespread vehicle fleet of coaches, minibuses and other shared transport spread across the entirety of the UK, to ensure safe seating of 1m apart for students struggling to arrange transport home for Christmas.

Transport2’s service and processes mean students can remain the Government-mandated one metre apart from the next passenger. Mitigating factors apply on shared transport such as passengers not facing each other and wearing face coverings at all times.

The business is further ensuring student safety with a range of precautionary measures, including provision of larger vehicles and seating plans to maintain distancing. These include a cap on the number of students allowed to ride on each vehicle, and all vehicle touchpoints being thoroughly sanitised between journeys.

Transport2 has also been working with companies like Host International to transport their international university students between the campus and UK airports. Transport2 provided all students with fresh masks and antibacterial gels before boarding the vehicles, and provided a full meet and greet service on the day via an on-site team.

Aneta Chua, direct sales co-ordinator of Host International said “Transport2 fully met all our requirements to complete satisfaction. The students said all the meet and greet staff were very friendly, helpful and communication was brilliant.”

Godfrey Ryan, CEO of Transport2, said: “Many students have endured an extremely challenging first semester away from home in these unprecedented circumstances. During these times, it has arguably never been more important for us all to join forces and work together to ensure they can travel home safely to be with family for the festive season.

“We have worked closely with the tertiary education sector for years and, through our unparalleled national network of transport operators, we can bring together thousands of vehicles – enough for every university student that needs a safe means of returning home this Christmas.”

Transport2, which specialises in the education and corporate transport industries, works with universities, schools and businesses across the UK to facilitate safer, greener, smarter, socially-distanced travel. Also operating in the education sector across 700 travel routes, the business currently enables 11,000 children to travel to and from school safely each day.

