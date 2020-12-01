Bus must be at the heart of a Just, Green Recovery

Today (30th November 2020), the #lovemybus campaign, with support from First Bus and the Smarter Choices Smarter Places fund, launches a new series of evidence papers to demonstrate why it is essential that buses are at the heart of a just, green recovery.
Professor Adrian Davis, the world’s first professor of transport and health, and respected bus expert, Chris Cheek are key advisers and contributors to the #lovemybus team.
The campaign aims to improve awareness and understanding about the value and importance of buses to our society, emphasising the critical role of buses in tackling the #ClimateEmergency, creating green jobs and in delivering a truly just and green recovery from the pandemic.
Buses have kept communities connected through the pandemic, ensuring essential services keep running, with and for key workers, across Scotland. First Bus safely delivered over a million passenger journeys a week for key workers at the height of the pandemic to keep them moving.
#lovemybus promotes Scottish Government advice for those using bus every day, and asks us all to look to the future with support for buses, all those who make buses, clean buses and keep services running, who have been there for us through crisis.
Jess Pepper, #lovemybus spokesperson commented: “Buses keep communities connected, and have continued to provide essential services during this pandemic. Our new evidence series sets out why we need to support our buses, and these key workers, for a fairer, healthier, greener, stronger Scotland. On St Andrews Day, each of us can plan to be part of a national effort to recovery after this pandemic. Making a plan to return to bus, or to switch from car to bus, when we return to our regular journeys is one action that can help deliver a just, green recovery.”
Andrew Jarvis, Managing Director, First Bus in Scotland said: “We are delighted to be a part of the #lovemybus campaign and there has never been a more important time to back the bus. The use of bus will be critical to a green recovery from what has been a devastating global pandemic for us all.
“Our communities and more importantly, our environment need us more than ever to make the right choices when it comes to transport. At First Bus, we have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to make bus a clean, safe and simple option for people and will continue to do so going forward.
“We continue to innovate with our award winning First Bus app, which allows passengers to plan their travel, buy their tickets in advance and track their bus to the stop all from their phone. We are committed to bringing in a fully zero emission fleet by 2035 and have already introduced world-leading buses in Aberdeen and Glasgow with more on the way. There really has never been a better time to get back to bus.”
Professor of Health and Transport, Adrian Davis said: “The bus provides many benefits to society. Buses are at the heart of urban mobility and a lifeline to many people in smaller settlements. A green and just recovery from the pandemic will not be possible without buses.
Bus connectivity has been disrupted during the pandemic. This disruption is particularly damaging for those reliant on bus use for work and social connectivity in ultimately protecting their physical and mental health.
More broadly, essential car users – amongst others – require buses to provide a service to many who might otherwise drive and so add to congestion, pollution and emissions.”