Headline News

Capsized car-carrying ship Golden Ray

Thursday, December 17, 2020 - 11:05
No Comments
456 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

On Saturday, September 8, 2019, Golden Ray capsized within Port of Brunswick harbour, shortly after unberthing and proceeding towards Port of Baltimore. The ship departed the dock in Brunswick shortly after midnight and had travelled only 23 minutes when it started to list to the port side and capsized.

Golden Ray

The crew of 23 and the port pilot were all rescued. Fast and decisive action by the pilot meant that the ship grounded in relatively shallow water and away from the main shipping approaches to the port.

The ship was carrying a cargo of brand new Kia and Hyundai cars along with other vehicles bound, eventually, for the Middle East. It is thought that 316 Kia Telluride SUVs, which are taller and heavier, may have affected the ships balance. The ship had also discharged a large amount of ballast water before entering into port, which could have counteracted the severe list the ship experienced. It was also discovered that the door by which the pilot entered the ship had been left open and allowed the ship to take on water.

Due to delays caused by bad weather and COVID-19, the first act of cutting the Golden Ray into 8 segments only happened recently and the bow section returned to shore for further dismantling.

Tags

Related Article

speed gun

Next generation speed gun catches speeding dr...

Dec 17, 2020No Comments

Motorists beware, police forces around the country are trialling new handheld speed guns that will make it far easier for them to catch and fine road users

SEAT

SEAT partners CALM to add m...

A mental health ‘SOS’ has been added to SEAT

Dec 17, 2020
ghost markings

Vanishing act for ghost mar...

An end to confusing ‘ghost markings’ on roads could

Dec 17, 2020
Van Safety

Van safety in the spotlight...

Euro NCAP and Thatcham Research are urging van manufacturers

Dec 16, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201915,840 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201915,684 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202015,618 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201815,606 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201915,480 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing