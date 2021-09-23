Bullet Express shoots praise at Asset Alliance Group after latest major order

Expansion at global import and export specialists Bullet Express has resulted in an order for 11 new vehicles from Asset Alliance Group – a team they describe as ‘an extension of our own’.
The latest contract hire agreement is a three-year deal comprising five 18-tonne IVECO Eurocargo 4×2 curtainsiders and six DAF XF 480 6×2 tractor units, all liveried in Bullet Express’ new blue and white branding.
The trucks, which are a mix of replacements and new additions, join a fleet of more than 120 vehicles and will operate seven days a week. They will be based at the company’s recently opened 32,000 square foot fully-racked logistics hub on London Road in Glasgow.
Managing Director at Bullet Express, John McKail, says: “We’ve worked with Asset Alliance Group for several years now, and we see them as an extension of our business. To keep up with increasing customer demand in storage, express pallets, and special services we’ve needed to grow our fleet, and it was a no brainer that we would return to Asset Alliance Group for this order.”
He adds: “The team is always very responsive, and we know we will always be supported. We always feel very well looked after.”
Asset Alliance Group will retain ownership of the trucks as part of the deal, which includes all associated operational costs, including tyre replacements, full servicing, maintenance and repair requirements, safety inspections, road fund licensing and breakdown cover.
Dougie Bennett, Business Development Manager at Asset Alliance Group, says: “We’re thrilled to continue working with John and the team at Bullet Express. We want to thank them for the continued business, and we look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow.”
Founded in 1990, Bullet Express provides comprehensive supply chain logistics and storage solutions to customers throughout the UK, Europe and Worldwide.