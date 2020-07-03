Alphabet (GB) announces EV charging partnership with NewMotion

Alphabet (GB) Limited, Europe’s leading provider of Business Mobility services, has announced a new partnership with leading smart charging solution provider for electric vehicles, NewMotion, a member of the Shell Group, to provide charge points for Alphabet drivers and customers both at home and in the workplace. The NewMotion solution includes the whole process from consulting and installation to operation of the charge points, back-office management and 24/7 support. All of Alphabet’s 168,000 customers, new and existing, can experience a complete smart charging package for efficient and carefree charging.
The new high-quality smart home chargers will be available to all Alphabet customers at an introductory price of £359*, reduced from £549, for the first 90 days – this includes those who already own a plug-in vehicle or are looking to order one. NewMotion are also able to provide solutions and expert advice for employers interested in installing charge points at their place of work.
With NewMotion as a partner, Alphabet customers will have access to over 2,500 public charge points across the UK, including over 800 rapid charge points, for a seamless charging experience while on-the-go, accessed through the NewMotion charge card and app. The electric vehicle (EV) charging app allows drivers to receive real time insight on charge tariffs, charge speeds and availability of public charge points, as well as information on the estimated range increase or time to get to a target charge level. The EV charge cards provide fleet managers with one invoice for all power consumption and real time management of the charging sessions, making billing and automatic reimbursement for employees quick and easy.
Alan McCleave, UK General Manager, NewMotion said: “I’m very proud of our partnership with Alphabet. NewMotion offers a complete package of hardware, software services and support solutions which can be tailored to fit every customers’ needs. It will give customers of Alphabet the ease of use and insight into charging costs of their fleet and employees. Our partnership will make EV charging easier and more accessible for lease drivers all throughout the UK.”
Simon Carr, Chief Commercial Officer, Alphabet (GB) said: “We’re committed to supporting the UK’s ‘Net Zero’ strategy and have been leading the way in leasing electric vehicles for many years now, so our shared passion for eMobility makes NewMotion a great fit for the Alphabet brand. NewMotion brings with it over a decade of experience in home and workplace charging and coupled with our AlphaElectric expertise, businesses really are in the best hands when choosing Alphabet to electrify their fleet.”
Earlier this year, the UK Government reduced Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) grants for home charging installation, but the demand for electric vehicles continues to grow, which will be further encouraged by the newly introduced Benefit-in-Kind tax rates. As of March 2020, Alphabet has seen a triple digit increase in orders for plug-in vehicles over the last twelve months. This new partnership, alongside its AlphaElectric service, shows Alphabet’s continued commitment to supporting and helping drivers in every step of their journey to electric. Customers can find out more about smart charging at home and at work with NewMotion through AlphaElectric: https://www.alphabet.com/en-gb/alphaelectric.
* Offer is based on standard installation of the charge point, including the OLEV grant.