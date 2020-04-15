London’s largest private hire operator Addison Lee has partnered with coach platform Zeelo to enable up to 10,000 vehicles to provide safe transport and reliable logistics to support hospitals and healthcare workers in London through the Coronavirus outbreak.
The safe movement of healthcare workers has never been so important. With public transport levels reduced and a lack of social distancing in place, healthcare workers need a safe alternative. The partnership includes a multi-modal offer (coaches, cars and delivery vans) giving access to the vast fleet, managed through a central technology platform and operations team
Zeelo, which operates services for the likes of Ocado and JLR, is offering dedicated coach services for key workers with social distancing measures in place, as well as extra levels of sanitisation, use of PPE and a no-contact policy to allow hospitals and healthcare providers to give their workers a safe alternative to public transport.
Addison Lee is offering reduced rate private car rides to and from all London hospitals using promotional codes. The promotion is part of Addison Lee’s commitment to supporting London’s healthcare heroes, which also saw the private hire fleet launch a Donate a Ride campaign for NHS workers in the capital last week.
In addition to this, Addison Lee’s on-demand courier fleet of 600 vehicles has been made available to support the movement of healthcare supplies across London
The joint offering can be deployed within 24 hours to support urgent requirements.
Liam Griffin, CEO of Addison Lee, said, ‘’In the fight against coronavirus, it is critical that all healthcare workers can get to and from hospitals safely and essential healthcare supplies are transported to where they need to be efficiently. London has been Addison’s Lee’s home for the past 45 years, so we are proud to be partnering with Zeelo to support those working hard on the frontline to keep our capital safe.’’
Zeelo CEO Sam Ryan added: “Healthcare, food, utility and critical logistics staff, now more than ever need a safe, stress and risk-free way to get to and from work to ensure they can relax and overcome fatigue before heading back to the front line.
“We are here to help where we can and support to oversee the operations of the services to these key industries so their professionals can focus on the most important job at hand during this challenging time.”